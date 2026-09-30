October is when the fall TV season hits its stride. There are new episodes to keep up with and fresh series competing for your attention. But with so much to watch, it’s also a good time to take stock of which streaming subscriptions are actually earning their keep.

A Tom’s Guide survey about streaming habits found that readers are spending more than $60 a month on seven or more streaming services. That’s a hefty price for a bunch of apps you might not even open every week. Instead of paying for everything all year, consider treating your subscriptions as a rotating lineup. Cancel the services that are low on must-watch shows, then bring them back when something worth streaming arrives.

For October 2026, HBO Max is the service I’d be most comfortable cutting from my monthly bill — with one major caveat, which I'll get to in a minute. It’s home to some of the best shows on TV, but even a stellar library can’t justify another recurring charge if the current lineup isn’t giving you much reason to tune in. Here’s why HBO Max is the streaming service to cancel right now.

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Why I'd cancel HBO Max this month

HBO Max is still our No. 1 pick among the best streaming services, earning an overall grade of B+ in our streaming report cards and topping the competition. So recommending that you cancel it might seem a little strange. But even one of the best streamers on the market doesn’t necessarily deserve a permanent spot on your monthly bill, especially when its latest lineup doesn’t offer enough to keep you watching.

October does have some promising additions. "War" kicks things off on Oct. 1, pulling you into the ruthless world of London's elite divorce lawyers as two rival firms battle over a high-profile split.

WAR | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

But like most HBO shows, "War" will air weekly (through Nov. 19). So if you're intrigued by this juicy legal drama, you might be better off waiting until the season wraps. Cancel HBO Max now, resubscribe in late November and stream the whole thing in a few nights. Honestly, a show about ruthless divorce lawyers tearing each other apart sounds tailor-made for a deliciously messy binge.

Now, here's my caveat: There is one major reason to wait a few days before canceling HBO Max. "Lanterns" season 1 wraps up on Oct. 4. If you've been following John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) through their DC superhero mystery, you'll want to stick around for the finale. My advice? Keep HBO Max through the finale, then give your wallet a break until next month.

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How much you'll save by canceling HBO Max

HBO Max offers three subscription tiers, so your savings will depend on which plan you have. Canceling the Basic with Ads plan saves you $10.99 for the month, while dropping the Standard plan saves $18.49. If you're on the Premium tier, you'll pocket $22.99.

That might not seem like a lot, but the savings can really add up when you rotate through streaming services throughout the year. Skip a month here and there, and you could save hundreds of dollars without giving up the shows you want to watch. That’s money you can put toward the holidays, a trip or just a little extra breathing room in your budget.

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