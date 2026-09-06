Streaming Service Report Card 2026: We graded Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max and more — here's the winner

This week, we’ve handed out report cards for the platforms in our best streaming services guide: Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+/Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV and Peacock.

The Tom’s Guide streaming team uses these platforms every day to recommend the latest movies and TV shows on each to our readers. Our goal with these report cards was to grade each over the past 12 months in key areas including price, library, originals, live content and more.

Now that each has received its report card and overall grade, there’s only one thing left to do: compare the results and determine which streaming service is most worthy of your monthly subscription in 2026.

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Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming service Number of tiers Cheapest tier Most expensive tier Netflix 3 $8.99 $26.99 Prime Video 2 $0 (w/ $14.99 Amazon Prime) $8.99 HBO Max 3 $10.99 $22.99 Disney+/Hulu 6 (includes bundles) $11.99 $19.99 Paramount+ 2 $8.99 $11.99 Apple TV 1 $12.99* $12.99* Peacock 3 $7.99 $16.99

*On August 29, Apple TV announced its latest price hike, increasing a monthly subscription to $14.99. Our report card grade is based on its previous $12.99 price.

The cost of streaming has become a major talking point recently. We held a Tom’s Guide streaming survey in June, which found that more than 35% of respondents pay more than $60 each month on streaming. Wasn’t streaming supposed to be cheaper than cable?

Price hikes have been a regular occurrence. In fact, Apple TV increased its monthly cost (from $12.99 to $14.99) just as we began publishing our report cards. But it’s far from alone; in the past 12 months, every single streaming service we graded has increased prices.

As of now, barring any more sudden hikes, the cheapest tier is found on Peacock. Its Select plan costs just $7.99 but comes with some major caveats like no sports, movies, or originals. The most expensive is, perhaps predictably, Netflix’s Premium tier at $26.99 per month.

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In the past 12 months, every single streaming service we graded has increased prices.

The highest scorers in this category were Prime Video, largely because most people get it as part of an Amazon Prime membership, and Disney+/Hulu, which offers the most choice (either separate or bundled), with two robust services for $12.99, or $19.99 without ads.

Also, a quick shoutout to Apple TV. Yes, it’s just increased its price, but we appreciate that it offers a single tier, so there’s no confusion about what you have access to. It’s just one cost for everything Apple TV has to offer, which feels refreshing compared to its streaming rivals.

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Library

Our library category takes a bird's-eye view of everything found on each streaming service. That’s movies and shows, including both licensed content and original efforts. Next to price, this is arguably the key category for most people to consider when signing up for a streaming platform.

HBO came out on top because it offers a selection of world-class television and blockbuster movies via Warner Bros and A24. Disney+/Hulu was also in the running. After all, the combo of two bundled services is hard to beat. Disney+ covers the family (and Marvel/Star Wars nerds), and Hulu has plenty for adults. It’s a platform that really has something for everybody.

This is arguably the key category for most people to consider when signing up for a streaming platform.

Netflix’s library is solid, but it has lost so much licensed content over the years as seemingly every media conglomerate has launched its own rival platform. Apple TV has great originals, but lacks much else. And while Prime Video has quantity down, its library is overstuffed with the sorts of movies that you would have previously seen in the $1 DVD bin at Walmart.

Paramount+ lacks major movie franchises, and beyond “Yellowstone,” few new TV shows that generate much buzz, and Peacock has NBCUniversal's vault to draw from. This is a rich well with beloved sitcoms like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “30 Rock.” Plus, it gets Universal movies, so as long as you don’t mind the Minions, that’s another advantage.

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Originals

Originals are a big part of what keeps you subscribed to a streaming service long-term. If a platform isn’t adding a consistent stream of stuff you want to watch, why stick around?

Netflix dominates this field, releasing more originals than its rivals, and producing shows that catch the zeitgeist, like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday.” But it receives the lowest grade here, with the average quality level often being very poor over the past 12 months. Netflix original movies have a deserved reputation for being mostly skippable.

HBO Max and Apple TV are the two standouts; both deliver some of the finest original television shows around. HBO is known for regularly dropping essential series, but Apple TV is really giving it some competition, and its commitment to variety hasn’t gone unnoticed.

HBO Max and Apple TV are the two standouts; both deliver some of the finest original television shows around.

Disney+ ensures Marvel and Star Wars fans are never lacking for anything to watch between theatrical releases, but Hulu deserves some recognition as well, for originals like “Alien: Earth,” “Only Murders in the Building” season 5, “The Shards,” and “Paradise” season 2 over the past year.

Prime Video is also starting to find a niche in buzzy teen dramas like "Off Campus," "The Summer I Turned Pretty," and “Sterling Point.” Meanwhile, Peacock is basically a required subscription for anybody who takes reality TV seriously. After all, it is the streaming home of “The Traitors.” Finally, Paramount+ has had a poor 12 months, unless you’re a “South Park” fan.

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Interface

To be frank, every streaming service has an interface that is only tolerable at best. There’s a reason the highest grade we awarded in this category was Apple TV with a passable B. Each has quirks and annoyances that you have to deal with. There’s no truly great interface out there.

They pretty much all take the same fundamental form, rows of movies/shows presented in a “tile” format, so there’s not a huge degree of difference between them. It really comes down to the individual pain points of each platform, because some are easier to tolerate than others

Every streaming service has an interface that is only tolerable at best.

Prime Video and Paramount+ ranked last. Amazon’s streamer is disorganized and presents you with PVOD content and add-on channel packages that you have to purchase separately. There’s nothing worse than seeing a movie you really want to watch on Prime Video, only to be frustrated when you discover it’s not on Prime Video and must be rented.

Paramount+ is similarly unintuitive to navigate, and, if I can offer a personal anecdote, I’ve faced a persistent problem with the mobile app. The season select button doesn’t work. So, I can watch season 1 of a show or nothing. And a quick web search tells me others have faced the same problem.

Also, and this goes for all the streaming services graded, we’re in an era where A.I. is getting ever smarter (and probably coming for our jobs), yet none of these platforms can implement a recommendation algorithm that reliably surfaces content similar to what you’ve watched. Do better!

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Live Content

Live content is an area that most major streaming services are rapidly expanding. It makes sense. For millions, live content (typically live sports) is the only reason they still watch traditional broadcast television, so it’s an area that holds plenty of value for viewers.

Looking at the past 12 months, Peacock wins in the live sports arena by a landslide. It was the home of the 2026 Winter Olympics and had Spanish-language broadcasts of the recent World Cup 2026. Beyond these special events (Which only come around every four years), it’s home to Sunday Night Football, NBA and WNBA games, and Premier League soccer.

Prime Video has been making impressive moves in this area with Thursday Night Football and NBA and WNBA games. Netflix is making similar waves with “WWE Raw,” select NFL games, boxing and its first-ever live MLB events in 2026. Apple TV isn’t getting left behind with MLS a major part of the service, and most importantly, comprehensive Formula 1 coverage.

Peacock wins in the live sports arena by a landslide

HBO Max has 72 regular-season NHL games per year and the Stanley Cup Final, but no NFL or NBA (WB’s deal with the NBA concluded after the 2024-25 season), which hurts its grade. While Disney+/Hulu blocks most of its sports behind an ESPN-shaped paywall.

The other big winner here is Paramount+, which competes with Peacock, thanks to the NFL, UFC, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, Carabao Cup and even some college football. If you have Paramount+ Premium, you also get some PGA Tour events and WNBA games.

Outside of sports, Hulu has the annual Academy Awards (but even as an Oscar nut, I know this is hardly a major draw), and Netflix has experimented with special broadcasts, such as “Skyscraper Live” back in January. These are nice extras, but for most subscribers, when we talk about live content, it’s all about sports, sports, sports.

Note: This is just an evaluation of the live programming on offer in the U.S. Live programming varies by market.

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Overall Grades

If you can only subscribe to one streaming service in 2026, we’d suggest HBO Max. While it didn’t receive the highest grade in every single category, overall it offers a practically unrivaled library, several original shows worth sticking around for, and a few live sporting events of note.

Netflix will presumably always be the most popular choice, and it scores respectable, even if its original movie output is disappointing.

Disney+/Hulu offers great value, and a breadth of content that will keep the whole family entertained. Apple TV puts quality over quantity, and there’s merit in that approach. Peacock is often neglected but might be worth considering, though its grade this time is significantly helped by major events (Olympics/World Cup) that aren’t annual.

Overall, there is no perfect streaming service. Each platform has its strengths and areas for improvement.

Paramount+ and Prime Video round out the report card, two services that have plus points, but just as many caveats. Hopefully, over the next 12 months, they can beef up their original lineup and come back swinging, ready to take on the pack we’ve graded above them in 2027.

Overall, there is no perfect streaming service. Each platform has its strengths and areas for improvement. Subscribing to 2-3 is perhaps the best way to get most of what appeals to you. However, returning to our survey results, nearly 30% of respondents subscribe to 7 or more platforms, which definitely seems excessive. My advice: you should cancel a few.

We’re already beginning to evaluate each of these streaming services for our next series of streaming service report cards in 2027, so watch this space; the winners and losers could change.

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