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I’m tracking the best Black Friday streaming deals to help you beat price hikes — discounts from $0.99 on Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and more
Beat price hikes with these Black Friday streaming deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday streaming deals are your chance to score massive discounts on the best streaming services. Popular platforms are up to 75% off, and with price hikes all too common, these discounts are even more valuable.
My favorite discount right now is the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month; that's two excellent streaming services for one low monthly price. Or how about HBO Max for $5.49 a month for a full year, or Paramount+ Premium for $2.99 a month. These are just the start of the seasonal offers.
Below, I'm rounding up all the biggest Black Friday streaming deals to help you reduce your monthly entertainment bill without losing access to a favorite streaming library. Plus, I'm highlighting new deals as they go live.
Quick Links
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
- Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99)
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
- HBO Max Basic: now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
Even at full price, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a great deal, but for Black Friday it's an even bigger bargain at $4.99 per month. The two services pair together perfectly, with Disney+'s library ideal for families, and Hulu giving grown-ups plenty to watch. Even better, this discounted price is available for 12 months, an offer few rivals can match. Right now, this is the Black Friday streaming deal to beat.
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Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions add entire new libraries to Amazon's streaming service, giving you plenty to watch. Deals start from $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you like to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription that appeals to your tastes.
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Paramount+ has discounted every tier to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The only downside is that this offer is only valid for 2 months, which feels stingy compared to rivals.
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Apple TV is a streaming service you shouldn't overlook. It packs one of the best original libraries of any streamer, with a wealth of must-watch TV shows you can't find anywhere else. Ahead of Black Friday, Apple TV is 50% off, giving you six months of access for $6.99 a month. That's enough time to binge a wide selection of the very best Apple TV Originals from "Severance" to "Slow Horses".
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HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service and is also 50% off in this epic Black Friday deal. You won't find a platform with a better library, because after all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! This discount is available for a full year, and if you sign up now, you'll be all set ahead of the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" show in December.
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After sitting on the sidelines last year, Peacock returns with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is just $2.99, but I most recommend the Premium tier, as you get full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the most headline-grabbing Black Friday deal right now, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Don't overlook Apple TV's Black Friday deal!
Apple TV doesn't always get the credit it deserves, but with this Black Friday deal, now is a great time to discover why it's originals library is so highly rated. Okay, so its movie offering is a little on the slimmer side, but when it comes to high-quality TV you won't find anywhere else, Apple TV competes with the very best. You can get six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month ahead of Black Friday.
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
A while streaming service for less than $1 a month!
If price is your primary concern, and you want access to a whole new library at the lowest cost possible, then check out this deal: Frndly TV is $0.99 per month, down from $12.99. The platform gives you access to a bunch of live TV channels: Hallmark, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Weather Channel, and a whole lot more. Plus, there's an "On Demand" library, if you want to catch up without tuning in live!
- Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)
Our favorite streaming service is 50% off!
HBO Max ranks as our favorite streaming service here at Tom's Guide, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can sign up for $5.49 per month for 12 months; that's a full year at 50% off. Now's a great time to get HBO Max in your streaming setup because not only do you have a stacked library to enjoy right now, but a little show called "Harry Potter" is on its way and will debut on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
- HBO Max Basic: now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
Paramount+ is just $2.99 for Black Friday
Paramount+ is doing Black Friday a little differently compared to some of its streaming rivals. Every tier is on sale for $2.99, which means there's really no reason not to opt for the Premium package. However, this discounted rate is only available for two months, which is disappointing compared to the 6-12 months offered by other platforms. Still, for just shy of $6, you can enjoy Paramount+ through the whole holiday season, so this is still a Black Friday streaming deal to grab now.
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
Prime Video add-on deals start from $0.99!
For Black Friday, Prime Video has discounted a whole bunch of its add-on subscriptions, if you're unaware of these, they let you access whole streaming services within the Prime Video UI. There's big hitters like Paramount+, Peacock and Apple TV, alongside more overlooked, but still worthwhile, services like MGM+, AMC+ and Starz. Check out the full selection of Prime Video add-ons on sale down below!
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
Two streaming services for less than $5!
The deal that's caught my eye the most this week is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $4.99 per month, for 12 months (yup, a full year of discounted streaming). This bundle typically costs $11.99, and I've recommended it at that price quite a few times in the past, so now at more than 50% off, it's a deal that you really should consider.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $11.99)
Black Friday streaming deals are LIVE!
Good morning! Black Friday is getting ever closer, but you don't need to wait until the day itself to start saving on the best streaming services because the holiday deals have already arrived, and in this live blog the Tom's Guide streaming team will be highlighting all the biggest savings on the streaming services worth your money.
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