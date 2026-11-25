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Don't overlook Apple TV's Black Friday deal! (Image credit: MacRumors) Apple TV doesn't always get the credit it deserves, but with this Black Friday deal, now is a great time to discover why it's originals library is so highly rated. Okay, so its movie offering is a little on the slimmer side, but when it comes to high-quality TV you won't find anywhere else, Apple TV competes with the very best. You can get six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month ahead of Black Friday. Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)

A while streaming service for less than $1 a month! (Image credit: Frndly TV) If price is your primary concern, and you want access to a whole new library at the lowest cost possible, then check out this deal: Frndly TV is $0.99 per month, down from $12.99. The platform gives you access to a bunch of live TV channels: Hallmark, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Weather Channel, and a whole lot more. Plus, there's an "On Demand" library, if you want to catch up without tuning in live! Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)

Our favorite streaming service is 50% off! (Image credit: Shutterstock) HBO Max ranks as our favorite streaming service here at Tom's Guide, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can sign up for $5.49 per month for 12 months; that's a full year at 50% off. Now's a great time to get HBO Max in your streaming setup because not only do you have a stacked library to enjoy right now, but a little show called "Harry Potter" is on its way and will debut on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). HBO Max Basic: now $5.49/month (was $10.99)

Paramount+ is just $2.99 for Black Friday (Image credit: Paramount+; Shutterstock) Paramount+ is doing Black Friday a little differently compared to some of its streaming rivals. Every tier is on sale for $2.99, which means there's really no reason not to opt for the Premium package. However, this discounted rate is only available for two months, which is disappointing compared to the 6-12 months offered by other platforms. Still, for just shy of $6, you can enjoy Paramount+ through the whole holiday season, so this is still a Black Friday streaming deal to grab now. Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)

Prime Video add-on deals start from $0.99! (Image credit: Alamy) For Black Friday, Prime Video has discounted a whole bunch of its add-on subscriptions, if you're unaware of these, they let you access whole streaming services within the Prime Video UI. There's big hitters like Paramount+, Peacock and Apple TV, alongside more overlooked, but still worthwhile, services like MGM+, AMC+ and Starz. Check out the full selection of Prime Video add-ons on sale down below! Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month

Two streaming services for less than $5! (Image credit: Hulu; Disney+; Shutterstock) The deal that's caught my eye the most this week is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $4.99 per month, for 12 months (yup, a full year of discounted streaming). This bundle typically costs $11.99, and I've recommended it at that price quite a few times in the past, so now at more than 50% off, it's a deal that you really should consider. Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $11.99)

Black Friday streaming deals are LIVE! (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Shutterstock / Apple TV / Paramount Plus / Prime Video / Disney Plus) Good morning! Black Friday is getting ever closer, but you don't need to wait until the day itself to start saving on the best streaming services because the holiday deals have already arrived, and in this live blog the Tom's Guide streaming team will be highlighting all the biggest savings on the streaming services worth your money.