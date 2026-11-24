I’m always on the lookout for something new to add to my Netflix watchlist, especially when there’s a good mix of psychological thrillers, gripping dramas and a little bit of horror.

Thankfully, the streamer’s latest top 10 list has a few titles that have caught my attention, including one particularly twisted psychological drama that feels like “Mean Girls” meets “Jennifer's Body,” with a little bit of “Carrie” thrown in for good measure. If you’re anything like me and enjoy discovering your next binge-watch, these three shows deserve a closer look.

Leading the way is a provocative teen drama about a group of Catholic schoolgirls whose spooky initiation takes a disturbing turn. There’s also a gripping limited series inspired by one of the biggest financial scandals in recent history, following two ambitious young entrepreneurs whose relationship and business empire spiral out of control.

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Finally, a lavish historical drama returns for its third and final season, with complicated relationships and plenty of royal scheming.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘The Body’

The Body | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s current No. 1 show is “The Body,” a coming-of-age psychological drama that’s perfect if you enjoy your teen stories with a much darker edge. It’s been compared to “Mean Girls” meets “Jennifer’s Body,” with shades of “Carrie” and “Yellowjackets” thrown in.

Creator Quinn Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell have also drawn on their own high school experiences and religious upbringing to give the story a more personal feel. It basically thrives on early 2000s nostalgia, which leans into what Shephard calls “gritty camp.” It’s a raunchy, unsettling teen drama, and certainly a little different from your usual coming-of-age stories.

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“The Body” follows a group of students at an elite Catholic school whose lives take a disturbing turn after a Halloween party goes wrong. When the school’s all-girls dance team welcomes a new recruit, the group marks the occasion with an outrageous initiation ritual.

However, their night takes an unexpected turn when fellow student Grace (Sofia Wylie) falls into a coma. Anxious to avoid getting into trouble, the girls agree to keep what happened a secret. But when students begin reporting strange visions of Grace, rumors spread throughout the wider community, leaving the girls struggling to explain what they witnessed.

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‘The Altruists’

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Altruists” is currently competing for the No. 1 spot on Netflix, and it’s easy to see why this real-life financial scandal makes for such compelling viewing. The biographical drama follows the rise and spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, focusing on co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Their relationship takes centre stage as an $8 billion fraud scandal sends shockwaves through the financial world. The show actually draws on public reporting, court transcripts and financial journalism to piece together the events surrounding FTX’s downfall. Fans of “The Dropout” and “Inventing Anna” should definitely have this one on their watchlist.

Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner) are two ambitious young entrepreneurs who set out to transform the global financial industry. After meeting in New York, the pair develop a romantic relationship while building their respective cryptocurrency businesses, with Sam at the helm of exchange FTX and Caroline running trading firm Alameda Research.

As their companies attract billions of dollars in investments, their growing empire brings them extraordinary wealth and influence. However, behind the scenes, questionable business decisions and mounting financial problems threaten everything they’ve built.

Stream "The Altruists" on Netflix

‘The Empress’

The Empress: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Finally, “The Empress” is another great Netflix historical drama to add to your watchlist, particularly if you enjoy lavish period pieces like “The Crown” and “Bridgerton.” This International Emmy-winning German series follows the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, with plenty of romance and bold costumes along the way.

The good news for fans is that season 3 was always planned as the final chapter, rather than being cut short unexpectedly. Creator Katharina Eyssen wanted three seasons to tell a complete story with a proper beginning, middle and end, giving the series a chance to wrap up its characters’ journeys.

Following the devastating Sardinian War, Emperor Franz (Philip Froissant) returns to Vienna a changed man, struggling with the loss of thousands of soldiers. His wife, Empress Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau), tries to support him while fighting to save their fragile marriage.

However, Franz’s infidelity and growing tensions at court eventually drive Elisabeth to leave Vienna. During her journey, she meets Count Andrássy (Dejan Bućin), a Hungarian revolutionary who quickly captures her attention. Meanwhile, Franz’s brother Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum) travels to Mexico to claim the imperial throne.

Stream "The Empress" 3 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "The Body" (2026)

2. "The Altruists" (2026)

3. "From" (2022)

4. "Taken: Natalee Holloway" (2026)

5. "The Law of Beasts" (2026)

6. "Black Doves" (2024)

7. "Nobody Wants This" (2024)

8. "The Empress" (2022)

9. "Win the Mall" (2026)

10. "Mistletoe Murders" (2024)

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