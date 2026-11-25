I use my De’Longhi espresso machine every day — and it’s just dropped in price for Black Friday
Upgrade your coffee breaks
There’s nothing quite like waking up to the rich aroma and flavor of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning, and I know I certainly can’t live without my go-to espresso machine to kickstart my day.
If you’ve had your eye on an automated bean-to-cup coffee maker but found the high price tag holding you back, you’re in luck. Right now, my go-to De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine is $999 from $1299 at Amazon. That’s an impressive 23% off — and a great way to save even more money on all those coffee shop trips.
So if you want to treat yourself and your household to a premium, bean-to-cup coffee machine, I can strongly recommend that you pick up this deal.
The Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine brings barista-style coffee to your home at the touch of a button. It offers 16 drink options, two 250g hoppers, and is customized to your tastes and schedules. Perfect for compact spaces, its slimline, attractive design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen.
Why I use my De'Longhi everyday
Honestly, switching from my regular pod machine to the automated bean-to-cup De'Longhi Rivelia has been a complete game-changer.
Nothing compares to the rich flavor of freshly ground coffee beans — which gives my local coffee shop a run for its money. Plus, it’s currently saving me a fortune in the process.
There’s much that I love about my go-to Rivelia. Firstly, it’s fully automated (which is great for coffee novices like me), and offers up a selection of 16 drink options including rich espresso drinks, tasty milky coffees, and even iced coffee at just the touch of a button. It also comes with two interchangeable 250g bean hoppers, making it easy to switch up flavors to suit your mood, adjust grind settings, and craft custom drinks.
What's more, the De’Longhi Rivelia remembers your daily coffee habits and routine, saving you from constant reprogramming. Which is great for me to just press and wait for my favorite drink in just seconds.
You can even set up personalized user profiles for every family member, so there are no complaints of a ‘bad’ coffee.
Best of all, it has an auto self-cleaning rinse cycle after every brew, which spares you from messy cleanup. Plus, you’ll get alerts when to empty the used grounds tray and water reservoir.
In fact, it’s easily the most user-friendly coffee maker I’ve tried — and I definitely won’t be looking back.
So, if you want to bring a barista-tasting coffee into your kitchen, be sure to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.
If you want to know more, check out our De’Longhi Rivelia automatic coffee maker review.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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