There’s nothing quite like waking up to the rich aroma and flavor of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning, and I know I certainly can’t live without my go-to espresso machine to kickstart my day.

If you’ve had your eye on an automated bean-to-cup coffee maker but found the high price tag holding you back, you’re in luck. Right now, my go-to De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine is $999 from $1299 at Amazon. That’s an impressive 23% off — and a great way to save even more money on all those coffee shop trips.

So if you want to treat yourself and your household to a premium, bean-to-cup coffee machine, I can strongly recommend that you pick up this deal.

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Save $300 De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine - White: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon The Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine brings barista-style coffee to your home at the touch of a button. It offers 16 drink options, two 250g hoppers, and is customized to your tastes and schedules. Perfect for compact spaces, its slimline, attractive design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen.

Why I use my De'Longhi everyday

White De'longhi rivelia espresso machine (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Honestly, switching from my regular pod machine to the automated bean-to-cup De'Longhi Rivelia has been a complete game-changer.

Nothing compares to the rich flavor of freshly ground coffee beans — which gives my local coffee shop a run for its money. Plus, it’s currently saving me a fortune in the process.

There’s much that I love about my go-to Rivelia. Firstly, it’s fully automated (which is great for coffee novices like me), and offers up a selection of 16 drink options including rich espresso drinks, tasty milky coffees, and even iced coffee at just the touch of a button. It also comes with two interchangeable 250g bean hoppers, making it easy to switch up flavors to suit your mood, adjust grind settings, and craft custom drinks.

What's more, the De’Longhi Rivelia remembers your daily coffee habits and routine, saving you from constant reprogramming. Which is great for me to just press and wait for my favorite drink in just seconds.

You can even set up personalized user profiles for every family member, so there are no complaints of a ‘bad’ coffee.

Best of all, it has an auto self-cleaning rinse cycle after every brew, which spares you from messy cleanup. Plus, you’ll get alerts when to empty the used grounds tray and water reservoir.

In fact, it’s easily the most user-friendly coffee maker I’ve tried — and I definitely won’t be looking back.

So, if you want to bring a barista-tasting coffee into your kitchen, be sure to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

If you want to know more, check out our De’Longhi Rivelia automatic coffee maker review.

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