Whether you want a fitness tracker that'll just count your steps, sleep, and calories, or a smartwatch that'll do all of the above while still letting you check notifications from your wrist, Black Friday is a good time to buy. I review the best fitness trackers, smart rings and smartwatches for a living, so I know what I'm looking for when the deals drop.

To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my top deals below. Right now, you can save 33% on my favorite Garmin running watch, the Forerunner 265s, which is discounted to $299 in the Black Friday sale.

Not for you? My go-to smart ring, the Oura Ring 5, also has $100 off right now, discounted to $299 from $399. Read on to find my top deals from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Oura and more.

Best fitness tracker deals

Best Garmin deals

Save $50 Garmin Forerunner 70: was $249 now $199 at Amazon As one of only a handful of watches Garmin has launched this year I'm surprised to see any deals available at all on the Forerunner 70. If you don't need the smart features on the Forerunner 170 (which has music storage, for one), I think the Forerunner 70 is the best entry-level running watch in the Garmin line-up. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 at Amazon The Forerunner 965 is the best value alternative to newer top models like the Forerunner 970 and even the Fenix line-up. It packs brilliant sports tracking and navigation features into its slim, attractive case, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better watch from any brand for $449. Read more Read less ▼

Best Oura ring deals

Save $100 Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Oura Ring 5 Gold: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This is the smart ring I'm currently wearing, and I get non-stop compliments on it, as it really does look like jewelry. This is the lowest price I've seen the Oura Ring 5 in gold go, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper as Black Friday gets closer. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279 at Amazon This Black Friday deal is on the ceramic colorway of the ring: the most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals are on the midnight and cloud colorways. Read more Read less ▼

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 44mm: was $279 now $209 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable Apple Watch, this is your best pick. It doesn't have cellular connectivity or Apple's latest heart rate monitor, but for $209, it does everything else you'd need from an Apple Watch. Read more Read less ▼

Best Google and Fitbit deals

Save $31 Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $68 at Amazon This might be a slightly older Fitbit, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a fitness tracker for less than $100. It's lightweight, comfortable, and has a neat little screen, allowing you to see your stats on the move. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $122 at Amazon The Charge 6 has recently been replaced by the Fitbit Edge, but don't let this put you off. It's still a great little fitness tracker, with a bright screen and built-in GPS for tracking your outdoor workouts. Read more Read less ▼

Best Whoop deals

Save $50 WHOOP 5.0 MG: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you're looking for a screenless tracker that'll give you tonnes of data, the Whoop 5.0 might be up your street. Right now, you can save 17% on the Peak and Life memberships. Read our Whoop 5.0 review here to work out which membership tier is for you. Read more Read less ▼

Best Samsung deals

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Right now, you can save 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in the Black Friday sales. There isn't an awful lot of difference between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the newer Watch 8, so this is a deal worth shopping if you're an Android user. Read more Read less ▼