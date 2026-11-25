Black Friday fitness tracker deals: save up to 40% on Garmin, Apple, Oura, Fitbit, Whoop and Google
Trust me, I review them for a living
Whether you want a fitness tracker that'll just count your steps, sleep, and calories, or a smartwatch that'll do all of the above while still letting you check notifications from your wrist, Black Friday is a good time to buy. I review the best fitness trackers, smart rings and smartwatches for a living, so I know what I'm looking for when the deals drop.
To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my top deals below. Right now, you can save 33% on my favorite Garmin running watch, the Forerunner 265s, which is discounted to $299 in the Black Friday sale.
Not for you? My go-to smart ring, the Oura Ring 5, also has $100 off right now, discounted to $299 from $399. Read on to find my top deals from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Oura and more.
Best fitness tracker deals
- See all Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $68
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $249 now $149
- Garmin Forerunner 70: was $249 now $199
- Whoop 5.0: was $239 now $199
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $279 now $209
- Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249
- Garmin Forerunner 265s: was $449 now $299
- Google Pixel Watch 5 WiFi: was $429 now $326
- Oura Ring 5 Gold: was $499 now $399
- Apple Watch Series 12 GPS and Cellular: was $499 now $399
- Garmin Fenix 9 Pro: was $1199 now $1099
Best Garmin deals
As one of only a handful of watches Garmin has launched this year I'm surprised to see any deals available at all on the Forerunner 70. If you don't need the smart features on the Forerunner 170 (which has music storage, for one), I think the Forerunner 70 is the best entry-level running watch in the Garmin line-up.
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This is perhaps the best deal going on a Garmin right now. It's on of five Garmin deals I've been looking out for this Black Friday, because even though the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display, and it even comes in two sizes.
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The Forerunner 965 is the best value alternative to newer top models like the Forerunner 970 and even the Fenix line-up. It packs brilliant sports tracking and navigation features into its slim, attractive case, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better watch from any brand for $449.
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All models of the Garmin Fenix 9 are reduced by $100 for Black Friday, including the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro with InReach, which is the watch I tested for our review. It packs in all of Garmin's latest and greatest features, and looks great thanks to its all-titanium case.
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Best Oura ring deals
The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available.
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This is the smart ring I'm currently wearing, and I get non-stop compliments on it, as it really does look like jewelry. This is the lowest price I've seen the Oura Ring 5 in gold go, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper as Black Friday gets closer.
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This Black Friday deal is on the ceramic colorway of the ring: the most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals are on the midnight and cloud colorways.
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Best Apple Watch deals
If you're looking for an affordable Apple Watch, this is your best pick. It doesn't have cellular connectivity or Apple's latest heart rate monitor, but for $209, it does everything else you'd need from an Apple Watch.
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You can also save 20% on Apple's newest Watch 12 this Black Friday. This deal is on the watch with GPS and cellular connectivity, plus it's packed with Apple's new heart rate monitor and Readiness score.
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Best Google and Fitbit deals
This might be a slightly older Fitbit, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a fitness tracker for less than $100. It's lightweight, comfortable, and has a neat little screen, allowing you to see your stats on the move.
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The Charge 6 has recently been replaced by the Fitbit Edge, but don't let this put you off. It's still a great little fitness tracker, with a bright screen and built-in GPS for tracking your outdoor workouts.
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Right now, you can save 24% on the WiFi version of the Google Pixel Watch 5. It's on sale in the 45mm version and the smaller 41mm version.
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There's also a saving on the LTE Google Pixel Watch 5 in both the 41mm and 45mm versions. Grab this while you can, it's unlikely to get much cheaper.
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Best Whoop deals
If you're looking for a screenless tracker that'll give you tonnes of data, the Whoop 5.0 might be up your street. Right now, you can save 17% on the Peak and Life memberships. Read our Whoop 5.0 review here to work out which membership tier is for you.
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Best Samsung deals
Right now, you can save 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in the Black Friday sales. There isn't an awful lot of difference between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the newer Watch 8, so this is a deal worth shopping if you're an Android user.
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The main differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are that the newer watch has a brighter screen and a rounded-square design. It also has Samsung's new running coach and other new health metrics. For $199, this is a great price for Samsung's newest smartwatch.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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