How to get Disney Plus and Hulu for free

2024 is the year that Hulu and Disney Plus finally become one as parent company Disney works to integrate both into a single experience sometime this year. The beta version of the merged app is already live.

For now, the services are still separate and require users to have their own individual or bundled plan. Currently, standalone Hulu with ads is $7.99, or $17.99 for the ad-free option. Similarly, Disney Plus alone costs $7.99 with ads and $13.99 for the ad-free version.

Those looking to subscribe to both can save some money with the Disney Bundle Duo, which costs $9.99 per month for both services (with ads). Those who want to go ad-free can purchase the Disney Bundle Duo Premium, which costs $19.99 per month and allows downloading content for offline viewing.

Does Disney Plus or Hulu have a free trial?

Interestingly, while Disney Plus does not have a free trial, Hulu’s standalone service does. New users can sign up for a 30-day Hulu free trial of the ad-supported or ad-free version on the official website.

Learn more at Hulu

Disney Plus now included with Spectrum cable TV plans

Disney Plus Basic (with ads) is now included with Spectrum TV Select cable TV packages or higher at no additional cost. Users can activate their Disney Plus Basic perk via an activation link on the Plan Details page of their Spectrum account.

Note: If you are already a Disney Plus subscriber, but want to take advantage of this offer you’ll need to cancel your old plan and sign up with a new email address to get this deal, as it cannot be applied to pre-existing Disney Plus accounts.

Learn more at Spectrum

Hulu on Us for T-Mobile customers

Starting Jan. 24, 2024, Hulu With Ads will be included for one year at no extra cost for customers who have T-Mobile’s Go5G Next unlimited plan. However, if you plan to take advantage of this deal, make sure to set a calendar reminder one day before your first anniversary, when theHulu subscription will auto-renew at the regular monthly price.

Learn more at T-Mobile

The Verizon Disney Plus Bundle

Though not technically free, Verizon offers customers who have a 5G Get More or 5G Play More subscription the ability to get a Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle as a myPlan perk for $10 monthly, essentially getting its subscribers all three streaming services for the price of one.

As long as customers enroll in this benefit before it expires on May 17, 2024, they will be able to take advantage of this discounted rate for the life of their plan, as long as they don’t make any changes to their subscription.

Learn more at Verizon

Do Disney Parks employees get free Disney Plus and Hulu?

Currently, salaried and hourly Disney Cast Members (what employees who work at Walt Disney World or Disneyland are called) can get the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus ad-supported bundle for free as a perk of their employment. Cast Members can simply log on to Disney’s employment portal (known as The Hub), access their benefits area (where they normally find comp admissions) and activate their benefit from there. Note: This benefit is unavailable to those enrolled in the Disney College program.

Learn more at Disney Careers