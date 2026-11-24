The most anticipated deal is finally here everyone. If you’re looking to cut the cost of your streaming subscriptions this Black Friday, the Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal for 2026 has just dropped. The two services have teamed up again to offer one of the best streaming discounts of the year, letting eligible subscribers get both services with ads for just $4.99/month for 12 months. That’s less than $60 for an entire year of streaming, compared to the regular $12.99 monthly price.

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle gives you access to a huge library of movies, hit TV shows and exclusive originals. You can catch up with the latest adventures in “Percy Jackson” season 3, dive back into the scandal-filled world of “Rivals” season 2 or revisit the MCU with “Avengers: Endgame Encore” ahead of “Doomsday.” There’s plenty to look forward to as well, with “Only Murders in the Building” season 6 on the way.

This Black Friday deal is now available and runs until the end of Monday, November 30, 2026. It’s open to eligible new and returning subscribers. I’ll walk you through everything you need to know, including how to claim the discount and what happens when your 12-month offer ends.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (12 months/with ads): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ If you’ve been thinking about signing up for Disney+ or Hulu, this Black Friday bundle makes a pretty good case for taking the plunge. Both streaming services are available together for just $4.99/month, down from the usual $12.99. That’s more than 60% off the regular price, and gives you plenty to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for a Marvel blockbuster, a Disney classic or one of Hulu’s original dramas.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (12 months/premium): was $21.99 now $14.99 at Disney+ If you'd rather enjoy your favorite shows and movies without ad breaks, you can also upgrade to the Premium Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $14.99 per month for 12 months, down from the usual $21.99. That's a saving of $84 over the year, or more than 30% off. Best of all, both of these streaming services are ad-free in the Premium bundle, so you can enjoy uninterrupted viewing and still watch the same content.

Claiming the Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal is pretty straightforward. Visit the official Disney+ website or Hulu website and find the promotional bundle. Eligible new and returning subscribers can select the ad-supported plan, sign in or create an account, and add their payment details to get started. You’ll pay just $4.99/month for the first 12 months, after which your subscription automatically renews at the regular $12.99/month price. The same process goes for those wanting the premium bundle.

There’s literally no better time to get this deal for two of the best streaming services. You can keep up with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” season 3, follow the drama in “Rivals” season 2 before its finale next month or catch the latest “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes. Marvel fans have some homework to do ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday” too, with “Avengers: Endgame Encore” and “VisionQuest” both worth adding to your watchlist. And if you’re a Robert Pattinson fan, Hulu has “Mickey 17” ready to stream, with “Only Murders in the Building” season 6 arriving soon.

Just for reference, the standard ad-supported subscription for both Disney+ and Hulu now costs $12.99/month each after recent price hikes. That makes this Black Friday bundle at $4.99/month particularly appealing, saving you plenty of money over the next year, and it's a better deal compared to paying for both individually. It’s also a great opportunity to get two streaming services for less than the regular price of either one.

Once you’ve grabbed this Disney+ and Hulu deal, don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday streaming deals to find even more ways to save. You can also find our guide on what streaming currently costs in 2026.