Streaming was supposed to make television better. Instead of being at the mercy of a rigid TV guide and an evening spent mindlessly channel-hopping, we were promised total freedom — whatever we wanted, whenever we wanted. No waiting for the next episode, no missing the start of a film and no being stuck with whatever happened to be on. Which all sounds brilliant ... on paper.

However, somewhere along the way, we lost something vital: structure. These days, deciding what to watch can take longer than actually sitting down to watch it, leaving us bogged down in constant decision paralysis.

So, for one week, I decided to fight back and bring back the old cable TV experience using nothing but modern streaming services. The idea was simple: build my own evening schedule — assigning a drama at 6 p.m., a film at 7 p.m., and a lighthearted sitcom to round out the night — so I’d know exactly what was on the menu ahead of time.

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How I brought back cable TV with scheduling

My evenings kicked off at 6 p.m. with a heavy hitter: I alternated between "The Queen's Gambit" and "The Crown," two Netflix shows I’d been meaning to catch up on for ages. They provided the kind of appointment-viewing television that once made an evening in front of the screen feel like a genuine event.

(Image credit: Charlie Gray/Netflix)

At 7 p.m., the drama gave way to a feature-length film. I focused exclusively on movies released on Netflix in 2026, forcing myself to try something fresh rather than retreating into the comfort zone of films I’ve already seen a dozen times.

Finally, late into the evening, I’d cap things off with an episode or two of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The rules were deliberately loose. This wasn’t about recreating the inconveniences of cable, with its endless adverts and rigid broadcast times. It was about bringing back the feeling of having a plan before sitting down in front of the gogglebox.

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It also brought back the best part of channel surfing, without the channels. One thing I hadn’t fully appreciated about traditional television was how easy it was to change your mind. If you stumbled across a terrible film while flicking through, you simply moved on. Streaming allows this too, of course, but the interfaces of the big services encourage a different kind of behaviour: You open Netflix, browse the recommendations, watch a trailer, consider another film, and eventually wonder whether you should be watching something on another service altogether.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

My experiment gave me permission to skip all that. I’d pick a film, give it a chance, and if I wasn’t enjoying it, choose another. Quickly, and without overthinking it, as if it were simply what was on the next channel up. There was no guilt about abandoning something halfway through and no obligation to finish just because I’d committed. The schedule gave me a starting point, but I still had the freedom to change course.

The biggest surprises of scheduled streaming

The real test wasn’t whether this worked for one evening, but whether I could stick with it for a whole week. It was easier than I thought. After a few days, the routine felt natural. I didn’t have to think about what to watch when I sat down: the drama was waiting at six, a film followed, and “It’s Always Sunny” provided a familiar, easy end to each evening.

The comedy slot turned out to be particularly useful. Scheduled last, it left room for another episode before bed, and could stretch a little without disrupting the rest of the night. That meant I could enjoy the pleasure of binge-watching, while still keeping some boundaries. I wasn’t letting Netflix roll through an entire series on autopilot; I was making a conscious decision to watch one more episode.

Streaming’s greatest strength has also become one of its biggest frustrations

The biggest surprise was how much television I watched. Normally, the effort of choosing would put me off altogether. I’d sit down intending to watch a program, spend ages scrolling and end up watching very little (or give up entirely and pick up a book or a video game instead). With a schedule in place, that friction largely disappeared. I watched more TV than usual, and it felt like a positive change rather than time wasted.

That’s the trouble with unlimited choice. Streaming’s greatest strength has also become one of its biggest frustrations. We have access to an extraordinary amount of entertainment, but we’re expected to curate it ourselves every single night. Film or TV show? Something new or something familiar? Finish the show I started last week, or try the one everyone’s talking about on social media? That constant decision-making is exhausting.

Traditional television took many of those decisions away. Broadcasters created a flow between programs, giving viewers a reason to keep watching without a fresh choice every half hour. My experiment showed that we haven’t necessarily outgrown that model; we may simply have become accustomed to thinking that more choice is always a good thing, when it's not.

You should build your own cable TV experience

(Image credit: Shutterstock; logos for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Paramount+)

Of course, streaming still has its benefits. I can pause a show, switch films instantly, and watch as many episodes of my chosen sitcom as I want, without a broadcaster’s timetable or endless ads for products I have zero interest in buying. I was merely borrowing the structure of cable while keeping the conveniences of streaming. After a week, I wouldn’t give up streaming and return to traditional cable, but I will persevere with this combination.

The biggest benefit wasn’t discovering a new show or a hidden gem. It was being able to sit down and watch something without wasting the evening searching for something worth watching.

And you don’t need to copy my schedule exactly. Build one around your own tastes. Perhaps a documentary with dinner, then a few episodes of a drama before bed. Maybe endless reality TV, horror films, or a weekly rewatch of an old favourite. The point isn’t to impose rigid rules on your free time, but to create enough structure that you spend less time deciding and more time actually watching.

Streaming hasn’t killed the pleasure of television, but it has made it surprisingly easy to forget that TV is supposed to be relaxing. For one week, I brought back just a little of the old cable experience, and ended up watching more, enjoying it more, and spending far less time wondering what to watch next.

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