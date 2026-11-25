The final season of “Yellowjackets” is finally here, with the hit psychological thriller returning to Paramount+ for its fourth and final chapter. But what if you’re travelling abroad? Paramount+ restricts access to its content based on your location, meaning you could run into trouble watching “Yellowjackets” if you’re outside your home country.

That’s where NordVPN comes in. It’s one of the best VPNs for streaming, with a large server network, fast speeds, and excellent unblocking capabilities, so you can keep up with the “Yellowjackets” as they face their final wilderness nightmare, wherever you are.

The best part? NordVPN is currently discounted for Black Friday, just in time for your holiday binge sessions. Its impressive Black Friday VPN deal brings its two-year introductory Basic plan down to just $2.99 per month. That works out to $80.73 upfront, before tax, for 27 months of protection, including three extra months completely free.

NordVPN Basic | 78% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.99 per month

NordVPN is our top-rated VPN, and it’s genuinely hard to beat. It’s incredibly fast and private, excellent at unblocking, and has intuitive apps for practically every device in your household – and now this limited-time deal has made it more affordable than ever. What you'll get: 🌍 8,000+ servers in 167 countries

🔒 Class-leading privacy & security

📱 The best streaming VPN

🚀 1,200+ Mbps speeds A 27-month NordVPN Basic plan costs $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront pre-tax) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN is a streaming powerhouse, and there's plenty more to like

NordVPN is the best VPN we’ve tested and one I wholeheartedly recommend to most users, but especially streaming fans who want to access their favorite movies and TV shows from abroad. During our testing, NordVPN unblocked all popular local and international streaming platforms in just about every region we tried, and I have no doubt it should work well with Paramount+ for the final season of Yellowjackets, too.

Thanks to its custom-built NordLynx protocol, NordVPN is also one of the fastest VPNs around, with peak speeds more than 50 times faster than what you need to stream in 4K. Streaming enthusiasts will also love its extensive server network, with 8,000+ servers in 167 countries, and support for dedicated streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV.

I'm also a big fan of NordVPN's strong focus on privacy and security. Beyond the essentials, like a reliable kill switch, a strict no-logs policy that’s regularly audited, and DNS leak protection, it includes a bunch of advanced features and tools that make it good value for money. These include Onion over VPN, Double VPN, post-quantum encryption, VPN obfuscation through NordWhisper, and everyone's favorite, Meshnet.

The Basic plan also gets NordVPN's ad and malicious domain blocker, as well as its dark web monitor, which alerts you if your email address gets exposed. Higher-tier NordVPN plans also include NordVPN Threat Protection Pro, the NordPass password manager, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

Remember, just as the “Yellowjackets” survivors are running out of time, so is this NordVPN deal. It won’t be around forever, so grab it while you still can. To recap, 27 months of NordVPN Basic now costs just $2.99 per month, and you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free before committing.