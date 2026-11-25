Get 78% off this top streaming VPN – just in time for 'Yellowjackets' season 4
Enjoy your holiday binge sessions with NordVPN's $2.99-per-month Black Friday deal
The final season of “Yellowjackets” is finally here, with the hit psychological thriller returning to Paramount+ for its fourth and final chapter. But what if you’re travelling abroad? Paramount+ restricts access to its content based on your location, meaning you could run into trouble watching “Yellowjackets” if you’re outside your home country.
That’s where NordVPN comes in. It’s one of the best VPNs for streaming, with a large server network, fast speeds, and excellent unblocking capabilities, so you can keep up with the “Yellowjackets” as they face their final wilderness nightmare, wherever you are.
The best part? NordVPN is currently discounted for Black Friday, just in time for your holiday binge sessions. Its impressive Black Friday VPN deal brings its two-year introductory Basic plan down to just $2.99 per month. That works out to $80.73 upfront, before tax, for 27 months of protection, including three extra months completely free.
NordVPN Basic | 78% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 3 months FREE
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.99 per month
NordVPN is our top-rated VPN, and it’s genuinely hard to beat. It’s incredibly fast and private, excellent at unblocking, and has intuitive apps for practically every device in your household – and now this limited-time deal has made it more affordable than ever.
What you'll get:
🌍 8,000+ servers in 167 countries
🔒 Class-leading privacy & security
📱 The best streaming VPN
🚀 1,200+ Mbps speeds
A 27-month NordVPN Basic plan costs $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront pre-tax) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
NordVPN is a streaming powerhouse, and there's plenty more to like
NordVPN is the best VPN we’ve tested and one I wholeheartedly recommend to most users, but especially streaming fans who want to access their favorite movies and TV shows from abroad. During our testing, NordVPN unblocked all popular local and international streaming platforms in just about every region we tried, and I have no doubt it should work well with Paramount+ for the final season of Yellowjackets, too.
Thanks to its custom-built NordLynx protocol, NordVPN is also one of the fastest VPNs around, with peak speeds more than 50 times faster than what you need to stream in 4K. Streaming enthusiasts will also love its extensive server network, with 8,000+ servers in 167 countries, and support for dedicated streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV.
I'm also a big fan of NordVPN's strong focus on privacy and security. Beyond the essentials, like a reliable kill switch, a strict no-logs policy that’s regularly audited, and DNS leak protection, it includes a bunch of advanced features and tools that make it good value for money. These include Onion over VPN, Double VPN, post-quantum encryption, VPN obfuscation through NordWhisper, and everyone's favorite, Meshnet.
The Basic plan also gets NordVPN's ad and malicious domain blocker, as well as its dark web monitor, which alerts you if your email address gets exposed. Higher-tier NordVPN plans also include NordVPN Threat Protection Pro, the NordPass password manager, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.
Remember, just as the “Yellowjackets” survivors are running out of time, so is this NordVPN deal. It won’t be around forever, so grab it while you still can. To recap, 27 months of NordVPN Basic now costs just $2.99 per month, and you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free before committing.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.