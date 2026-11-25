Whenever I visit my parents, we go through our family albums together and reminisce about times gone by. As a 90s kid, I love physical prints as they make me feel nostalgic, and there's something special about holding your favorite memories in your hands. That's why I adore instant cameras, and I test the best of them for a living.

I highly recommend buying an instant camera if you feel the same way — and Black Friday is the best time to do so, whether you're getting one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. I've sifted through Adorama's and Amazon's Black Friday sales and handpicked the best deals for you.

If you want a simple point-and-shoot instant camera, the 4.5-star Fujifilm Instax mini 13 is down to $79 at Adorama. It's supremely easy to use, regardless of age and expertise. For more creative control, I recommend the Fujifilm Instax mini 99 which is 23% off at Amazon right now.

Don't fancy an Instax? The Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Bundle) is available for $98 at Amazon, and it's a highly pocketable camera for travel. If you want an instant camera with autofocus and one that takes high-quality photos, the Polaroid Flip (Bundle) is $40 off at Adorama.

And there's more where that came from! Here are my top seven Black Friday instant camera deals. If you need gifting inspiration, don't forget to check out my photography gift guide.

Best Black Friday instant camera deals

Best for beginners Save 11% ($10) Fujifilm Instax mini 13: was $89 now $79 at Adorama The Fujifilm Instax mini 13 is the best value for money instant camera around. It takes lovely photos with retro colors, and its controls are so straightforward that anyone, regardless of age or experience, can use it. It comes in fun colors, too. This deal takes $10 off the camera. Read more Read less ▼

Best for creative control Save 24% ($55) Fujifilm Instax mini 99: was $234 now $179 at Amazon The Fujifilm Instax mini 99 is for the person who takes their instant photography seriously. Five shooting modes give you a level of creative control you simply don't get on the other models in this lineup, and six colour effect settings let you push the aesthetic of your prints in genuinely interesting directions Read more Read less ▼

Hybrid camear and video recorder Save 8% ($31) Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema: was $409 now $378 at Amazon The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema is the only instant camera that, alongside being able to shoot and print stills, can also record video and add them to prints in the form of QR codes. Image and video quality is outstanding, and thanks to a new Eras or Gen Dial and Degree Control, you can apply a total of 100 effect combos to your creations. Read more Read less ▼

Best small camera Save 10% ($11) Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Bundle): was $109 now $98 at Amazon The Polaroid Go Gen 3 is a cute little camera — in fact, it's the world's smallest instant camera, according to Polaroid! It features a selfie mirror, powerful flash, a double-exposure mode, and the prints are small (but detailed) enough to fit in your phone case. This bundle includes a 16-pack of film. Read more Read less ▼

With great autofocus Save 17% ($40) Polaroid Flip (Bundle): was $234 now $194 at Adorama The Polaroid Flip features the brand's iconic design with modern innovations. Sonar autofocus, a hyperfocal 4-lens system, a powerful flash, scene analysis which checks for over or underexposure — there's a lot to love about the Flip. It captures lovely photos with a retro aesthetic, too, of course. This bundle includes an 8-pack of film. Read more Read less ▼

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