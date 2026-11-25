If you love physical prints, you need an instant camera — grab a Fujifilm Instax or Polaroid this Black Friday, starting from just $79
Capture, print, and even record videos with these snap-tastic deals
Whenever I visit my parents, we go through our family albums together and reminisce about times gone by. As a 90s kid, I love physical prints as they make me feel nostalgic, and there's something special about holding your favorite memories in your hands. That's why I adore instant cameras, and I test the best of them for a living.
I highly recommend buying an instant camera if you feel the same way — and Black Friday is the best time to do so, whether you're getting one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. I've sifted through Adorama's and Amazon's Black Friday sales and handpicked the best deals for you.
If you want a simple point-and-shoot instant camera, the 4.5-star Fujifilm Instax mini 13 is down to $79 at Adorama. It's supremely easy to use, regardless of age and expertise. For more creative control, I recommend the Fujifilm Instax mini 99 which is 23% off at Amazon right now.
Don't fancy an Instax? The Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Bundle) is available for $98 at Amazon, and it's a highly pocketable camera for travel. If you want an instant camera with autofocus and one that takes high-quality photos, the Polaroid Flip (Bundle) is $40 off at Adorama.
And there's more where that came from! Here are my top seven Black Friday instant camera deals. If you need gifting inspiration, don't forget to check out my photography gift guide.
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- Fujifilm Instax mini 13: was $89 now $79 @ Adorama
- Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay (Bundle): was $199 now $179 @ Adorama
- Fujifilm Instax mini 99: was $234 now $179 @ Amazon
- Fujifilm Instax mini Evo: was $234 now $199 @ Amazon
- Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema: was $409 now $378 @ Amazon
- Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Bundle): was $109 now $98 @ Amazon
- Polaroid Flip (Bundle): was $234 now $194 @ Adorama
Best Black Friday instant camera deals
The Fujifilm Instax mini 13 is the best value for money instant camera around. It takes lovely photos with retro colors, and its controls are so straightforward that anyone, regardless of age or experience, can use it. It comes in fun colors, too. This deal takes $10 off the camera.
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The Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay is a great hybrid instant camera and printer that lets you take retro photos but also print your own from a smartphone. It produces lovely images and lets you add filters and frames. It can also print photos with audio!
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The Fujifilm Instax mini 99 is for the person who takes their instant photography seriously. Five shooting modes give you a level of creative control you simply don't get on the other models in this lineup, and six colour effect settings let you push the aesthetic of your prints in genuinely interesting directions
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The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo allows you to get truly creative with 100 different effect combinations, and the images it produces are gorgeous. The camera performs fantastically in low-light conditions too, and it’s compact and portable, making it ideal for travel.
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The Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema is the only instant camera that, alongside being able to shoot and print stills, can also record video and add them to prints in the form of QR codes. Image and video quality is outstanding, and thanks to a new Eras or Gen Dial and Degree Control, you can apply a total of 100 effect combos to your creations.
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The Polaroid Go Gen 3 is a cute little camera — in fact, it's the world's smallest instant camera, according to Polaroid! It features a selfie mirror, powerful flash, a double-exposure mode, and the prints are small (but detailed) enough to fit in your phone case. This bundle includes a 16-pack of film.
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The Polaroid Flip features the brand's iconic design with modern innovations. Sonar autofocus, a hyperfocal 4-lens system, a powerful flash, scene analysis which checks for over or underexposure — there's a lot to love about the Flip. It captures lovely photos with a retro aesthetic, too, of course. This bundle includes an 8-pack of film.
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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