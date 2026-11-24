Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Don't just sit around in a turkey haze when you can wake up your senses with the pulse-pounding thrillers newly available on Prime Video. Each week, I comb through the streaming service's latest additions to hunt down the suspenseful picks actually worth carving out time for.

November's new-arrivals shelf is still buried under holiday movies, so I dug through the tinsel to find three standout thrillers for your queue. I'll grant that one leans a little more action than pure suspense — an '80s hostage-rescue caper starring Chuck "Walker, Texas Ranger" Norris — but it packs more than enough tension to earn its spot alongside a razor-sharp Cold War mind-bender and a blood-soaked modern thriller about a rogue CIA assassin.

All three are well worth adding to your watchlist before the leftovers run out. Let's get into the three new-to-Prime Video thrillers I'd recommend streaming this week. You'll be glad you didn't just eat and sleep over Thanksgiving weekend.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] - YouTube Watch On

If you only stream one of my picks this week, make it this one. More than sixty years later, John Frankenheimer's "The Manchurian Candidate" is still one of the best political thrillers, and it feels surprisingly fresh. Frank Sinatra gives one of his finest screen performances as Major Bennett Marco, but it's Angela Lansbury who makes one of cinema's most monstrous mothers years ahead of her turn in "Murder, She Wrote."

During the Korean War, a U.S. Army platoon is captured and brainwashed by Communists, and Sergeant Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey) comes home a decorated war hero. He has no memory that he's been reprogrammed as a sleeper assassin, triggered by the sight of a particular playing card. Marco (Sinatra), plagued by the same recurring nightmare as the other survivors, starts investigating, and the conspiracy leads straight to Shaw's domineering mother (Lansbury) and her senator husband (James Gregory) as the culprits.

Watch "The Manchurian Candidate" on Prime Video now

‘Delta Force’ (1983)

THE DELTA FORCE (1986) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

I'm not going to sugarcoat it: "Delta Force" is prime cheese, the kind of action thriller where Chuck Norris mows down terrorists from a rocket-launching motorcycle. It's got an absurd bench of old-school talent, led by Lee Marvin in his final film role as the gravel-voiced Colonel Nick Alexander, and it'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

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Loosely inspired by the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847, the film follows an elite U.S. commando unit sent in after Lebanese militants seize a passenger jet and reroute it to Beirut. Norris plays Major Scott McCoy, who's pulled back into service to rescue the hostages. If you want to check out a gem with plenty of explosions and unexpected twists, this is one of the best in Norris's early catalogue.

Watch "Delta Force" on Prime Video now

‘The Internship’ (2026)

The Internship | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Not to be confused with the Vince Vaughn–Owen Wilson comedy, this 2026 "Internship" is an R-rated action thriller with a nasty streak. It follows a CIA-trained killer, raised from childhood in a secret program that recruited kids under the cover of an "internship," who sets out to burn the agency down.

Lizzy Greene takes the lead role as Renee, the assassin who rallies her fellow "interns" into a bloody uprising against the organization that stole their childhoods, forcing the CIA to answer with equally lethal force. Megan Boone ("The Blacklist") and Sullivan Stapleton ("Blindspot") round out the ensemble.

Watch "The Internship on Prime Video now

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