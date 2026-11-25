I’m using Black Friday to load up on everyday essentials from $2 — here’s the best deals to snag now and save
Stock up on these 11 (unglamorous) everyday essentials
Look, I love a shiny new gadget as much as anyone, but when Black Friday actually rolls around, my own shopping cart usually looks a lot less glamorous. Real adulting is getting genuinely excited over bulk toilet paper, dish soap refills, and laundry pods dropping in price so you don't have to haul them home from the store.
Out of the 11 deals I’ve identified below, these three are my faves: the Amazon Smart Plug down to $14, the Down Bed Pillows and Pillow Protector Case, and toilet paper at only $21 for 30 rolls.
If you’re skipping the splurges this year and using the sales to quietly stock up on the everyday stuff you actually burn through, check out these practical Amazon deals worth grabbing right now.
Quick links
- Amazon Basics Sandwich Storage Bags: was $3 now $2
- Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner: was $6 now $4
- Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes: was $13 now $10
- Amazon Basics 50-Pack Drawstring Trash Bags: was $13 now $11
- Amazon Smart Plug (works with Alexa): was $24 now $14
- Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning Cable: was $16 now $15
- Amazon Basics Pillows + Pillow Protector Case: was $23 now $19
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Soft Toilet Paper, 30 Rolls: was $25 now $21
- Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads: was $29 now $24
Top Amazon Basics deals
You can never have too many reclosable storage bags on hand for packing work lunches, corralling travel toiletries, or stashing leftover holiday snacks. The double-zipper seal on these bags actually stays shut in your bag.
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Nothing kills the post-feast glow faster than opening your oven door the next morning to find baked-on grease everywhere. Having a can of oven cleaner on hand makes clearing out stubborn spills way less painful, and the lemon scent beats choking on harsh chemical fumes while you scrub.
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Having a few canisters of disinfecting wipes stashed in the kitchen and bathroom is an absolute lifesaver during holiday hosting season. These Amazon Basics wipes make quick work of sticky countertops, doorknobs, and post-dinner spills without leaving harsh streaks behind.
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Between holiday cooking prep, gift-wrapping scraps, and post-party cleanup, you burn through trash bags way faster than usual this time of year. These 30-gallon extra-strength bags hold up against bulky kitchen waste without tearing on the walk to the curb, and a 50-count box keeps your pantry stocked well into the new year.
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One of my favorite lazy-day upgrades is an Amazon Smart Plug. Setup takes about a minute in the Alexa app with zero smart-home hub required, and seeing it marked down for Black Friday makes grabbing a spare or two an easy call.
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Even if your main phone has moved on to USB-C, plenty of households still have older iPhones, AirPods cases, or iPads kicking around that rely on Lightning cables. Stashing a two-pack of Lightning cables in your car console or travel bag saves you from scrambling whenever a battery hits red.
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If you've got people crashing over the holidays, or your bed is overdue for a fluffier setup, this bundle covers both the pillows and zippered protector cases in one go. Plus, the down-alternative fill stays plush without triggering allergies.
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Nobody enjoys lugging giant packs of toilet paper across a crowded parking lot, which is why having 30 rolls delivered straight to your front door on sale is an absolute win. This pack covers you for weeks of everyday use and extra holiday houseguests.
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Whether you’re house-training a new puppy or have an older dog who hates going out in freezing winter weather, burning through potty pads gets expensive fast. These pads lock in moisture quickly with a plastic backing that keeps hardwood floors and rugs protected, so grabbing a bulk box while it’s discounted is a smart move.
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Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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