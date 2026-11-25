Get notified of updates

The latest AirTag is just $18 a piece (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Apple's most findable tracker was already attractive at $28, but Walmart's Black Friday deal is shaving off another $10 off the bottom line. Meaning, the AirTag 2 now costs just $18 a piece — and that's a steal in my book. Why's that? Well, I really love how it gets upgraded with better Precision Finding courtesy of ultra wideband support, Apple Watch support to track it down, and a much louder speaker. From tracking your wallet, to getting notifications if you accidentally leave it behind, you'll have plenty of uses with the AirTag 2. Apple AirTag 2: was $28 now $18 @ Walmart

The latest Apple Watch just crashed to lowest price ever... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Right now you can score a huge saving on the latest Apple Watch with $100 off! If you've been using the same Apple Watch for a while, now's a great time to upgrade — this version of the Apple's smartwatch offers battery life that lasts 24 hours on a charge, faster charging speeds, and new features like the readiness score that come in handy for daily training. Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The Beats Studio Pro hit a new all-time low price... (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future) The Beats Studio Pro are front and center on Walmart's deals homepage right now, and they definitely deserve the spot. While we gave them a 3-star rating in our review because we thought that rivals outclassed them at their original MSRP of $349, that doesn't apply now that you can get a pair for just $99. They're simply incredible for less than $100, offering amazing sound quality and top-notch active noise canceling. Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

Welcome! (Image credit: Vizio / Apple / Nintendo / Beats) Walmart's Black Friday sale is live! We're one day out from Thanksgiving and two days out from Black Friday itself. That means it's your very last chance to get those last-minute Thanksgiving must-haves, as well as avoiding the Black Friday craziness by shopping ahead of the event. Stay tuned, as I'm here to share the best Walmart Black Friday deals live right as they appear. shop all Walmart Black Friday deals