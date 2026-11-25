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I’m tracking the best Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE on laptops, headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and more
Shop the biggest Black Friday Walmart deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Walmart Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Black Friday deals are almost here! Today (November 25) marks one day before Thanksgiving and two days before Black Friday. However, Walmart Black Friday deals are already in full swing, and there are tons of discounts you don't want to miss.
Today's biggest savings include great deals on headphones, like the $99 Beats Studio Pro and the AirPods Pro 3 for $149. Both offer great sound quality and active noise canceling for Apple users, and both are at their lowest prices ever. Meanwhile, you can also score this 28-inch Blackstone Griddle for $150 for your next cookout and shop 4K TV deals starting from just $168.
I'm sharing all the best deals live, so stay tuned!
Quick links
- shop all Walmart Black Friday deals
- Holiday decor: deals from $5
- Sertapedic Won't Go Flat Pillow, Standard/Queen: was $10 now $5
- Apparel sale: holiday PJs, slippers from $8
- Appliances: air fryers, robot vacuums and more from $39
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99
- Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle, 28": was $224 now $150
- Laptop sale: deals from $159
- TV sale: 4K TV deals from $168
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $179
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499
Editor's Choice
The Beats Studio Pro have been a hit on Black Friday many times running. This year, they're on sale for $200 off and a new all time low price! They offer 40 hours of battery life on a charge, excellent sound quality for the price and strong active noise canceling — making them handy for travelers.
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With this griddle deal, every season can be grill season! The 517 sq. in. surface is perfect for cooking delicious hot dogs, hamburgers and even pancakes. Plus, with two heat zones, you can cook different items individually at the perfect temperature.
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TV sale: 4K TV deals from $168 @ Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday TV sale includes 4K TVs starting from just $168! You can also find cheaper deals on smaller, low-resolution sets, but I recommend sticking to 4K for clear picture quality.
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The Apple Watch SE 3 may be entry-level, but it's still a plenty-good smartwatch, and frankly, the best model in the lineup in terms of value. $179 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal you can buy right now.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The latest AirTag is just $18 a piece
Apple's most findable tracker was already attractive at $28, but Walmart's Black Friday deal is shaving off another $10 off the bottom line. Meaning, the AirTag 2 now costs just $18 a piece — and that's a steal in my book.
Why's that? Well, I really love how it gets upgraded with better Precision Finding courtesy of ultra wideband support, Apple Watch support to track it down, and a much louder speaker. From tracking your wallet, to getting notifications if you accidentally leave it behind, you'll have plenty of uses with the AirTag 2.
- Apple AirTag 2: was $28 now $18 @ Walmart
The latest Apple Watch just crashed to lowest price ever...
Right now you can score a huge saving on the latest Apple Watch with $100 off! If you've been using the same Apple Watch for a while, now's a great time to upgrade — this version of the Apple's smartwatch offers battery life that lasts 24 hours on a charge, faster charging speeds, and new features like the readiness score that come in handy for daily training.
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The Beats Studio Pro hit a new all-time low price...
The Beats Studio Pro are front and center on Walmart's deals homepage right now, and they definitely deserve the spot. While we gave them a 3-star rating in our review because we thought that rivals outclassed them at their original MSRP of $349, that doesn't apply now that you can get a pair for just $99. They're simply incredible for less than $100, offering amazing sound quality and top-notch active noise canceling.
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart
Welcome!
Walmart's Black Friday sale is live! We're one day out from Thanksgiving and two days out from Black Friday itself. That means it's your very last chance to get those last-minute Thanksgiving must-haves, as well as avoiding the Black Friday craziness by shopping ahead of the event. Stay tuned, as I'm here to share the best Walmart Black Friday deals live right as they appear.
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