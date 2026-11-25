I expected to see big discounts on older models of the Garmin Fenix this Black Friday, and you can save big on the Fenix 8 or Fenix 8 Pro right now, but I didn’t think Garmin would reduce the new Fenix 9.

I’m delighted to be wrong on this one, because the entire Garmin Fenix 9 line-up is currently $100 off, the first notable discount the watch has got since it launched in late August.

There are a lot of models to pick between in the sale, but the model I tested and use to track my own training is the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro, which is $1,099 at Amazon right now.

The Garmin Fenix 9 line-up includes four models. The standard Fenix 9 and three variants of the Fenix 9 Pro, all of which offer a full titanium case as a key upgrade on the base Fenix 9.

When picking between Pro models you have to decide if you want an AMOLED or MIP display — you’ll find the latter on the Fenix 9 Pro Solar.

Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon If you want the longest battery life possible on your Fenix, then opting for a Fenix 9 Pro Solar model is the smart move. The MIP display has solar panels on it to boost the battery life in sunny conditions, and the Pro Solar will outlast the AMOLED models of the Fenix 9.

You also have to make the call on whether you want a Pro model with InReach, giving you extra connectivity when you’re in the great outdoors.

Another major decision is the size you go for — there are 43mm, 47mm and 51mm options, with the battery life and screen size growing with the case size.

I tested the 51mm model, which lasts me over 10 days on a charge with the screen always-on, but it is a large watch and those with slim wrists might prefer a smaller size.

All of the Fenix 9 models offers great design and outstanding sports tracking and navigation features, and they also have useful smarts like music storage with the ability to link up with streaming services.

You can still save more by opting for an older Fenix, and the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is $849 at Amazon right now, a great deal on a watch that has Garmin’s LTE and satellite connectivity.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro still offers better value than the Fenix 9 in the sales thanks to this $350 saving. While the Fenix 9 Pro has a few handy updates and a more attractive all-titanium design, the older watch matches it on key features and is much cheaper.

However, if you want to get the latest model, you can now do so for $100 less, and given how new the Fenix 9 is I think any saving at all is a surprise bonus this Black Friday.