How to watch 'Ozark Law' season 3 online — stream new episodes with a free trial

Summer's back, and so are the troublemakers! "Ozark Law" season 3 returns to A&E on Wednesday, November 4 with more unruly tourists and real-life police drama. Yep, it's like "Cops" with warmer weather...

Scroll down for how to watch "Ozark Law" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Set around Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, the A&E reality series follows local officers struggling to keep the peace as inebriated holidaymakers descend on the popular summer party spot.

Episode 1, "Summer Is Back!", kicks off over Memorial Day weekend, with a K9 drug search, a suspected break-in, and rowdy crowds testing Police Chief James Boren's new strategy for The Strip.

If you're a fan of show like "Live PD" (R.I.P) or "On Patrol: Live" you'll want to tune in for a fresh serving of narcotics busts, boat thefts, and lakeside lawlessness.

Read on to find out how to watch "Ozark Law" season 3 online without cable.

Watch "Ozark Law" season 3 from anywhere in the world

If "Ozark Law" isn’t available where you are right now, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you’re traveling.

We’ve tested plenty of options, and the VPN we rate best overall is NordVPN. It ticks the boxes for most viewers: it’s easy to use, works on a wide range of devices, and delivers fast, consistent speeds. You can also try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to NordVPN’s no-quibble money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Sling/Philo/etc and stream new episodes of "Ozark Law" season 3 online.

Watch "Ozark Law" season 3 in the U.S. without cable

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In the U.S., "Ozark Law" season 3 airs live on A&E on November 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Don't have cable? You can stream A&E through live TV streaming services – we recommend Philo (free trial), DirecTV (free trial) and Sling.

A&E also has its own streaming service; A&E Crime Central. Episodes stream the day after transmission.

Not in the U.S. right now? A VPN can help you access your usual streaming services while you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN (try risk-free) for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.

How to watch "Ozark Law" season 3 in Canada

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In Canada, "Ozark Law" season 3 also debuts Saturday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E through participating cable and satellite providers.

Traveling outside Canada? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you keep up with "Ozark Law" 2026 as if you were still at home.

Can I watch "Ozark Law" season 3 in the U.K.?

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There's currently no U.K. release date for "Ozark Law" season 3. Boo!

You can catch up with seasons 1 & 2 on Sky and A&E on Amazon Prime (7-day trial).

Stuck in the U.K.? Americans abroad can watch season 3 with NordVPN (try 30 days) – a VPN that provides access to Philo when traveling outside the USA.

Can I watch "Ozark Law" season 3 in Australia?

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Australia doesn’t currently have a confirmed broadcaster for season 3.

Season 1 is available on Disney Plus, but Aussie fans may be waiting a while for the new episodes.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? Use a VPN like NordVPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming platform.

"Ozark Law" season 3 episode guide

Episode 1: "Summer Is Back!" — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Summer returns to Lake of the Ozarks, and Memorial Day weekend brings plenty of trouble for local police. Officers investigate suspected drug activity with a K9 unit, respond to a possible break-in and tackle rowdy crowds as Chief James Boren tests a new strategy for keeping order on The Strip.

Episode 2: "Protect, Serve & Deliver" — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

A friendly basketball game between police officers and firefighters kicks off a chaotic weekend. Officers investigate suspected narcotics, piece together a motorcycle crash and smash through a truck window to rescue a trapped driver.

Episode 3: "New Blood" — Wednesday, November 18, 2026

With summer crowds putting increasing pressure on the Lake Ozark Police Department, Chief Boren brings back a familiar face to strengthen his team. The returning officer is immediately thrown into action as the department tackles another busy weekend.

Episode 4: "Over the Limit" — Wednesday, November 25, 2026

A powerful summer storm batters Lake of the Ozarks, bringing torrential rain and dangerous driving conditions. With roads becoming treacherous, local police face a busy shift responding to emergencies and keeping residents and visitors safe.

Episode 5: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 (TBC)

Episode 6: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 (TBC)

Episode 7: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 (TBC)

Episode 8: Wednesday, December 23, 2026 (TBC)

Episode 9: Wednesday, December 30, 2026 (TBC)

Episode 10: Wednesday, January 6, 2027 (TBC)

Where is "Ozark Law" filmed? "Ozark Law" is filmed on location at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, USA, primarily in the towns of Lake Ozark, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach.

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