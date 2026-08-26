How to watch ‘The Murder Detective' online for FREE — stream the documentary about Lyra McKee from anywhere
Learn more about the murder of journalist Lyra McKee with this gripping documentary
"The Murder Detective" is a documentary seven years in the making, diving into the police investigation behind the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
Here, we'll show you how to watch "The Murder Detective" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.
"The Murder Detective" premieres on linear TV on Channel 4 on August 26, 2026 in the U.K. with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. BST. It will be on Channel 4's streaming service on August 26, too.
• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)
• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free
The Northern Irish journalist was fatally shot while observing a riot in Derry back in 2019, and her killer has still not been identified to this day, although the IRA have admitted it was one of their members who fired the bullet.
Across three parts, "The Murder Detective" will dig into the police investigation for the case, working closely with investigating officer Jason Murphy and McKee's sister, Nichola. Through forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and contact with the IRA itself, answers may well be found, finally.
If you're ready to learn more with this insightful doc, we'll show you how to watch "The Murder Detective" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'The Murder Detective' for FREE
You can watch all episodes of "The Murder Detective" on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. together with its FREE Channel 4 on-demand service.
The first episode will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 on August 26, with episode two airing a day later at the same time. The third and final episode will air on Friday, August 28.
However, you can watch the whole thing earlier, on August 26, on the Channel 4 streaming service.
All you need to access Channel 4 and its streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license.
Outside the U.K.? Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch “The Murder Detective" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K.
Watch 'The Murder Detective' from anywhere
If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "The Murder Detective" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.
You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and binge! Head to Channel 4 and stream "The Murder Detective".
Can I watch 'The Murder Detective' in the U.S.?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "The Murder Detective" in the U.S. at this moment in time.
Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock Channel 4 today.
Can you watch 'The Murder Detective' in Canada?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "The Murder Detective" in Canada, either.
The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.
Can I watch 'The Murder Detective' in Australia?
It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "The Murder Detective".
If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.
What else can I watch on Channel 4?
There are lots of hard-hitting documentaries like this to watch on Channel 4, including:
- Love You To Death
- 24 Hours In Police Custody
- Spy Next Door: The Anna Chapman Story
- Outback Murder Highway
More from Tom's Guide
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- The best streaming VPN
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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