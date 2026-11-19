My feelings were low-key hurt when one of my friends called me “The King of Gift Cards” last year after I passed them a wrapped-up box containing…you guessed it, a gift card!

I laughed at it, then went to the bathroom to look at myself in the mirror and say to myself, “I have to get better at my gift-giving next year.” Now that we’re near the closing stretch of 2026, I’m doing some super early Christmas gift planning. And this time, I’m veering away from my penchant for picking up a bunch of gift cards and throwing them at my friends and family like it’s a massive giveaway.

In particular, I’m going the extra mile to make sure I give my father something he truly cherishes. He doesn’t really ask for much around the holidays, but I still want to give him something extra special. Shopping for my mom is so much easier since she tells me exactly what she wants, but it’s a bit harder to do that for my dad.

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With ChatGPT and Gemini in my corner, I used both chatbots to see which one could bring up the best gift recommendations. And one of them came out ahead a bit more than its competition.

ChatGPT’s suggestions

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Since I know my dad’s two main interests, I included them in my prompt alongside a few of his other faves to make sure both chatbots generated the most appropriate gifts possible. This is the prompt I ultimately went with:

“My father is a drummer and a vinyl collector. His favorite artists are Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, The Beatles, The Monkees, A Tribe Called Quest, and Prince. Show me the 7 best gift recommendations I should consider getting him for Christmas this year.”

ChatGPT certainly understood the assignment, as it combed the internet and came back with a wide selection of books and records worth throwing onto my dad’s gift wishlist. As for items geared toward his profession and hobby as a drummer, the chatbot brought up one product that should be right up his alley. Alongside each of its picks, it attached them to different categories and listed their prices so I could have as much information about all its listed items as possible.

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Here’s the full lineup of potential Christmas gifts that ChatGPT brought to my attention:

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Ringo Starr: Beats & Threads hardcover — best overall ($80): Created with drummer and vintage drum collector Gary Astridge, this illustrated book explores Ringo’s Beatles-era kits, clothing, and memories. The detailed drum photography makes it particularly well suited to your dad.

Created with drummer and vintage drum collector Gary Astridge, this illustrated book explores Ringo’s Beatles-era kits, clothing, and memories. The detailed drum photography makes it particularly well suited to your dad. Jimi Hendrix: Electric Lady Studios — A Jimi Hendrix Vision, 5LP + Blu-ray — best splurge ($119.98): A substantial collector’s present: five records, a documentary and a booklet. Its 39 tracks include 38 that were previously unreleased when the set debuted, featuring Hendrix with Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell. I’d choose this if he enjoys hearing how recordings developed.

A substantial collector’s present: five records, a documentary and a booklet. Its 39 tracks include 38 that were previously unreleased when the set debuted, featuring Hendrix with Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell. I’d choose this if he enjoys hearing how recordings developed. The Funkmasters: The Great James Brown Rhythm Sections 1960–1973 — best gift he can play along with ($29.95): This physical book with online audio breaks down 23 James Brown classics, including grooves associated with Clyde Stubblefield and Jabo Starks. A thoughtful choice if he enjoys learning songs and studying rhythm sections.

This physical book with online audio breaks down 23 James Brown classics, including grooves associated with Clyde Stubblefield and Jabo Starks. A thoughtful choice if he enjoys learning songs and studying rhythm sections. The Monkees: Headquarters, expanded 2LP edition — best collector upgrade ($39.98): The expanded edition pairs the album, mastered from tape by Kevin Gray, with a second LP of session rarities and notes by Andrew Sandoval. Those extras give it gift appeal even if he owns an older copy. Check the exact edition before ordering.

The expanded edition pairs the album, mastered from tape by Kevin Gray, with a second LP of session rarities and notes by Andrew Sandoval. Those extras give it gift appeal even if he owns an older copy. Check the exact edition before ordering. A Tribe Called Quest: The Low End Theory vinyl — best affordable record ($34.98): Its jazz atmosphere and hip-hop rhythms make it a natural fit for his tastes. This is especially strong if his current copy is worn, or he has only owned it on CD or digitally; quietly check his shelves first.

Its jazz atmosphere and hip-hop rhythms make it a natural fit for his tastes. This is especially strong if his current copy is worn, or he has only owned it on CD or digitally; quietly check his shelves first. Prince: Sign O’ the Times, 2LP 150g edition — best Prince pick ($31.98): My choice for someone who appreciates Prince’s range and rhythmic imagination. The official store lists this double-vinyl edition, though I couldn’t verify its current price. Best purchased after checking which pressing your father already owns.

My choice for someone who appreciates Prince’s range and rhythmic imagination. The official store lists this double-vinyl edition, though I couldn’t verify its current price. Best purchased after checking which pressing your father already owns. Spin-Clean Record Washer MKII Starter Kit — best practical gift ($79.99): A manual record-cleaning system that serves his whole collection. I’d prioritize it if he frequently brings home used records and doesn’t already have a wet-cleaning setup. The retailer currently lists it as in stock.

Gemini’s top picks

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Google’s chatbot responded to my prompt by listing an equally strong list of gifts that cater to my dad’s preferred artists and his love of drumming. Gemini produced some pretty descriptive summaries of each gift, just like ChatGPT. And as a helpful tip, it notified me that it’s worth thumbing through my dad’s vinyl collection and taking a picture of it so I don’t end up buying any duplicates.

This is the full list of gift recommendations Gemini put forth:

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

James Brown – "Funky Drummer" / "Funky President" 12" 45 RPM Single: For a drummer who loves James Brown and A Tribe Called Quest, this is the ultimate holy grail piece of wax. Clyde Stubblefield’s 20-second drum break on "Funky Drummer" is one of the most sampled beats in hip-hop history (forming the rhythmic backbone for countless golden-era tracks, including Tribe's peers). Look for a 12-inch 45 RPM pressing, which includes the full 9-minute uncut version—the standard 7-inch single splits the track in half and cuts off the end of the famous drum solo.

For a drummer who loves James Brown and A Tribe Called Quest, this is the ultimate holy grail piece of wax. Clyde Stubblefield’s 20-second drum break on "Funky Drummer" is one of the most sampled beats in hip-hop history (forming the rhythmic backbone for countless golden-era tracks, including Tribe's peers). Look for a 12-inch 45 RPM pressing, which includes the full 9-minute uncut version—the standard 7-inch single splits the track in half and cuts off the end of the famous drum solo. Custom Cork & Rubber Turntable Slipmat (Artist- or Drum-Themed): A high-density cork or cork-rubber hybrid slipmat is a practical audiophile upgrade that reduces static electricity, dampens platter resonance, and improves bass clarity. You can buy custom-printed cork slipmats featuring minimalist iconography from his favorites—like Prince's Love Symbol, The Beatles' Abbey Road crosswalk, or Jimi Hendrix's Axis: Bold as Love artwork—giving his turntable an instant visual and sonic upgrade.

A high-density cork or cork-rubber hybrid slipmat is a practical audiophile upgrade that reduces static electricity, dampens platter resonance, and improves bass clarity. You can buy custom-printed cork slipmats featuring minimalist iconography from his favorites—like Prince's Love Symbol, The Beatles' Abbey Road crosswalk, or Jimi Hendrix's Axis: Bold as Love artwork—giving his turntable an instant visual and sonic upgrade. The Beatles Recording Sessions by Mark Lewisohn (Hardcover): If he is both a drummer and a Beatles fan, this exhaustive, studio-by-studio breakdown of every Beatles recording session is essential reading. It details Ringo Starr’s exact drum setups, tuning tricks (like putting tea towels over the snare and toms on Abbey Road), and the tape-loop experiments used at Abbey Road Studios. It is a heavy, coffee-table-worthy hardcover that pairs well with a night of listening to their records.

If he is both a drummer and a Beatles fan, this exhaustive, studio-by-studio breakdown of every Beatles recording session is essential reading. It details Ringo Starr’s exact drum setups, tuning tricks (like putting tea towels over the snare and toms on Abbey Road), and the tape-loop experiments used at Abbey Road Studios. It is a heavy, coffee-table-worthy hardcover that pairs well with a night of listening to their records. Analog Remaster of Jimi Hendrix's Axis: Bold as Love or Are You Experienced: Mitch Mitchell’s jazz-infused, explosive drumming with The Jimi Hendrix Experience is a masterclass for any percussionist. Seek out the all-analog (AAA) pressing cut by Bernie Grundman (often available via Analogue Productions or Experience Hendrix/Legacy 180g or 200g reissues). Unlike standard digital-source reissues, these pressings give Mitchell's snare cracks and cymbal washes massive dynamic range and warmth.

Mitch Mitchell’s jazz-infused, explosive drumming with The Jimi Hendrix Experience is a masterclass for any percussionist. Seek out the all-analog (AAA) pressing cut by Bernie Grundman (often available via Analogue Productions or Experience Hendrix/Legacy 180g or 200g reissues). Unlike standard digital-source reissues, these pressings give Mitchell's snare cracks and cymbal washes massive dynamic range and warmth. Spin-Clean Record Washer MKII Complete Kit: Serious vinyl collectors know that even brand-new records have pressing-plant residue in the grooves, and vintage finds from the '60s and '70s (like original Monkees or James Brown LPs) often carry decades of dust. The Spin-Clean is an industry-standard manual wet-washing system that cleans both sides of a record simultaneously without requiring a $500+ ultrasonic machine.

Serious vinyl collectors know that even brand-new records have pressing-plant residue in the grooves, and vintage finds from the '60s and '70s (like original Monkees or James Brown LPs) often carry decades of dust. The Spin-Clean is an industry-standard manual wet-washing system that cleans both sides of a record simultaneously without requiring a $500+ ultrasonic machine. Custom-Engraved Hickory Drumsticks or a Brass Tuning Key: If you want a personal, playable gift for his kit, order a few pairs of his preferred stick size (usually 5A or 5B hickory) custom-engraved with a subtle nod to his favorite music—or pair them with a heavy-duty, precision-machined drum key (like the Dunnett R-Class or Cherry Hill Custom Brass Drum Key) that he can keep on his keychain.

If you want a personal, playable gift for his kit, order a few pairs of his preferred stick size (usually 5A or 5B hickory) custom-engraved with a subtle nod to his favorite music—or pair them with a heavy-duty, precision-machined drum key (like the Dunnett R-Class or Cherry Hill Custom Brass Drum Key) that he can keep on his keychain. We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service or The Low End Theory (2LP Vinyl): A Tribe Called Quest’s records are renowned for their deep, resonant upright basslines and crisp, punchy boom-bap drum breaks. Depending on what is missing from his shelf: The Low End Theory (1991): Look for the 2xLP pressing (or a reputable reissue like the Vinyl Me, Please edition) so the grooves aren't overcrowded, preserving the low-end punch of the kick drums. We Got It from Here... (2016): Their final album features heavy, live-sounding percussion work (including contributions from Jack White and Anderson .Paak) that sounds phenomenal on a heavyweight double LP.

The ultimate victor

At the end of my Christmas gift recommendation experiment, I had a hard time deciding which chatbot supplied me with the better selection of products.

Both of them featured a strong selection of vinyl that I’m confident my dad would go crazy over after I revealed any of them as his gift. As for the gifts that were geared towards his music-based profession, both ChatGPT brought up one item while Gemini mentioned two recommendations. It was a close race, but I ended up siding with Gemini more during this latest AI tool faceoff. ChatGPT’s list is strong, no doubt. But Gemini’s clever inclusion of a custom rubber turntable slipmat with his favorite artist’s logo and custom-engraved hickory drumsticks stood out to me over ChatGPT’s inclusion of a record-washer kit.

My dad is always in the market for new drumsticks and I’m sure he’d do a backflip at the sight ot a turntable slipmat adorned with the iconic Prince symbol. Major kudos to Gemini for inching out ahead of ChatGPT’s gift recommendations and making my shopping a whole lot easier for him this holiday season (no gift cards this year!).

I implore everyone reading this to prompt both chatbots to give them equally memorable gift recommendations for the people they love based on their standout hobbies and interests.

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