How to watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 online — stream the Vicky McClure crime series from anywhere

"Trigger Point" is another example of small screen queen Vicky McClure tackling action-packed crime stories, this time as a bomb disposal expert in London.

Here's how to watch "Trigger Point" season 4 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Trigger Point' S4 - How to watch You can watch "Trigger Point" season 4 from Sunday, August 30 at 9 p.m. BST on ITV in the U.K. The whole season will be available as a box set after the first episode airs on ITVX.

• U.K. — ITVX

• Watch ITV anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The fourth season kicks off in the wake of a mission gone wrong, as a spate of bombings cause chaos across London. Can Lana and her team catch those responsible before they strike again? Or will her own personal demons catch up with her first?

There are six fresh episodes in "Trigger Point" season 4, and based on the trailer, it's going to be the most explosive installment to date. If you enjoyed McClure's work in shows like "Line of Duty" this will be right up your street.

Here's how to watch "Trigger Point" season 4 online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 for FREE

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"Trigger Point" season 4 will be playing in the U.K. on ITV 1, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The first episode airs on Sunday, August 30 at 9 p.m. BST, with new episodes dropping weekly. However, all six episodes will be available on ITVX from August 30.



Outside the U.K. on vacation? You don't have to miss this thrilling series if you are outside the U.K. because you can unblock ITVX with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Trigger Point" season 4 should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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✅ Up to 75% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "Trigger Point" episodes.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to ITVX to watch "Trigger Point" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 in the U.S.?

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Unfortunately, there's no release plan for "Trigger Point" season 4 in the U.S., but the three previous seasons are available on BritBox.

BritBox subscriptions start at $10.99 per month.

The solution? Download this VPN — it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

Can you watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 in Canada?

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In Canada, previous seasons of the show are available on CBC Gem but a "Trigger Point" season 4 release date is yet to be confirmed.

CBC Gem's with-ads tier is free, but you can ditch the commercials for $5.99 per month.

If you’re a British resident visiting Canada, you can use NordVPN to watch the new episodes from anywhere.

How to watch 'Trigger Point' season 4 in Australia

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In Australia, "Trigger Point" season 4 debuts on Stan on Tuesday, September 1. The subscription service is also home to the previous four seasons of the show.

Stan subscriptions start at $9.99 per month.

Remember, if you are leaving the U.K. and still want to watch the new episodes, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Trigger Point' season 4 — need to know

'Trigger Point' season 4 — trailer

Trigger Point Series 4 | Coming Soon to ITV - YouTube Watch On

'Trigger Point' season 4 - cast

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington

as Lana Washington Eric Shango as Danny Markham

as Danny Markham Nabil Elouahabi as Hassan "Hass" Rahim

as Hassan "Hass" Rahim Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan

as DS Helen Morgan Maanuv Thiara as DCI/DI Amar Batra

as DCI/DI Amar Batra Christopher Hatherall as Phil Croxley

as Phil Croxley Julie Graham as Commander Nia Quentin

as Commander Nia Quentin Jonas Armstrong

Chris Reilly as Eddie

as Eddie Posy Sterling as DC Ellie Hackett

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