How to watch 'Honey' for FREE: stream 'Killing Eve' prequel online from anywhere

Marketed as a “flirty, slick and dangerous series”, “Honey,” it turns out, is also a prequel to spy thriller phenomenon “Killing Eve,” taking us back in time to the heart of the Cold War. Here's how to watch "Honey" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Overview "Honey" premieres in the U.K. on Saturday, October 14

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Berlin in 1982 is a dangerous place for a spy to be, especially one living as a deep cover agent. Martha (Ann Skelley) is 24, surrounded by enemies, and, the younger incarnation of Carolyn Martens, played brilliantly by Fiona Shaw in the original show. Constantly under threat of her cover being blown, Martha finds herself caught between Friedrich (Jannis Niewöhner), the new Stasi Head of Counter-espionage and CIA operative Aaron (Nate Mann), who has his own alter ego Kurt.

Danger lurks around every corner for Martha, deep inside a city where one wrong move could result in being incarcerated or shot, but the most horrifying option being presented to the young spy is an unexpected one ― falling in love.

Promising all the sexy spy appeal of “Killing Eve” mixed with the drab glamour of early-80s Berlin, “Honey” promises a gripping espionage thriller with a darkly comic streak. Read on to find out how to watch "Honey” online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Honey' for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Honey" will premiere in the U.K. on Saturday, November 14 at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC One with a double bill. Individual episodes will then follow at around the same time weekly. All episodes will stream for free on BBC iPlayer, with new installments arriving each week.



You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'Honey' from abroad

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream Honey wherever you are.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access BBC iPlayer while abroad.

3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.

Can I watch 'Honey' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At time of writing, no broadcaster or streamer has picked up "Honey" for a U.S. release. "Killing Eve" went out on BBC America Stateside, so it might be worth keeping an eye on AMC+.

U.K. viewer in the U.S.? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.

Can I watch 'Honey' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar story in Canada, with no word on when, or where, "Honey" might arrive.

Brit in Canada? You can download a VPN to stream on your usual free service.

How to watch 'Honey' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Honey" will stream on Stan Down Under, although Aussie viewers are in for a little bit of a wait, with the series not due to arrive until Wednesday, December 9.

Stan plans start at AU$9.99 per month, rising to AU$23.99 per month, depending on your chosen tier.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch 'Honey' in Germany

Being a co-production with the German network, "Honey" will also be available to stream for free on ZDF alongside its U.K. release.

Travelling abroad? Downloading a VPN will allow you to connect to your usual streaming service from anywhere.

All you need to know about 'Honey'

'Honey' trailer

Honey | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

"Honey" premieres on Saturday, November 14 in the U.K. and Wednesday, December 9 in Australia. North America release dates are TBC.

The full episode schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1 & 2: Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 14 Episodes 2: Saturday, November 21

Saturday, November 21 Episodes 3: Saturday, November 28

Saturday, November 28 Episode 4: Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 5 Episode 5: Saturday, December 12

Saturday, December 12 Episode 6: Saturday, December 19

'Honey' cast

Ann Skelly as Martha Schmitt

as Martha Schmitt Nate Mann as Kurt Fischer

as Kurt Fischer Jannis Niewöhner as Friedrich Bauman

as Friedrich Bauman Rory Kinnear as Graham Anderson

as Graham Anderson Sofia Oxenham as Greta Abstreiter

as Greta Abstreiter Oliver Cudbill as Stefan Weiss

as Stefan Weiss Sonita Henry as Anne Anderson

as Anne Anderson Victoria Mayer as Ingrid Schimmel

as Ingrid Schimmel Valentino Dalle Mura as Rolf Muller

as Rolf Muller July Namir as Kamilla Akhmedova

as Kamilla Akhmedova Julian Niedermeier as Otto Kowalski

as Otto Kowalski Daniel Zielinski as Tomas Klein

Is "Honey" a prequel to "Killing Eve?" Although the BBC have been tight lipped about "Honey's" connection to the Jodie Comer-starring hit show, it's been confirmed by critics who have seen preview episodes that "Honey" is indeed a prequel to "Killing Eve," following Carolyn Martens (originally played by Fiona Shaw and played here by Ann Skelly) in her younger years as an agent in Berlin during the Cold War under the alias of Martha Schmitt.

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