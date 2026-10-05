How to watch ‘Pierre' online for FREE — stream the legal drama from anywhere

"Pierre" is the latest legal drama to hit the small screen as David Harewood plays a dogged duty solicitor willing to risk it all to solve his case.

Here, we'll show you how to watch "Pierre" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

'Pierre' free streaming details, release date "Pierre" premieres on linear TV on Channel 4 on Monday, October 5, 2026 in the U.K. with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. BST. It will be on Channel 4's streaming service, too.



• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

If you like stories of corruption and police dramas full of hard-hitting twists, "Pierre" will surely be the next show on your watchlist. It's a detective series about a duty solicitor who will stop at nothing to find out who killed his young, Black client.

That question will lead him to turn the screw on his co-workers in the police force as he discovers a web of institutional corruption.

Starring David Harewood, who you may have seen in "Homeland" and "Supergirl", in his first lead role, "Pierre" will run for six episodes with a cast that also includes "1917" star Dean-Charles Chapman, Michele Austin, Jason Flemyng, Christopher Fairbank, and Sara Powell. You can either watch the episodes weekly or binge them all in one go.

If you're ready to try and solve the murder, we'll show you how to watch "Pierre" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Pierre' for FREE

You can watch all episodes of "Pierre" on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. together with its FREE Channel 4 on-demand service. The first episode will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 on October 5, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly. However, you can watch the whole thing earlier, on October 5, on the Channel 4 streaming service. All you need to access Channel 4 and its streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license. Outside the U.K.? Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch “Pierre" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K.

Watch 'Pierre' from anywhere

If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Pierre" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.

You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and binge! Head to Channel 4 and stream "Pierre".

Can I watch 'Pierre' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Pierre" in the U.S. at this moment in time.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock Channel 4 today.

Can you watch 'Pierre' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Pierre" in Canada, either.

The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch 'Pierre' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "Pierre".

If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.

'Pierre' - cast

David Harewood as Pierre

as Pierre Michele Austin as Charlotte Manners

as Charlotte Manners Jason Flemyng as DS Ronnie Miller

as DS Ronnie Miller Dean-Charles Chapman as Danny Headman

as Danny Headman Nikkita Chadha as Alecia Khan

as Alecia Khan Christopher Fairbank as Sean Lambert

as Sean Lambert Sara Powell as Celeste Jeffreys

as Celeste Jeffreys Cherrelle Skeete as Brenda

as Brenda Dylan Ennis as Eli Jeffreys

as Eli Jeffreys Ezrae Maye as Michael

as Michael Jason Durr as Jimmy Vale

'Pierre' - trailer

Pierre | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

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