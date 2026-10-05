How to watch ‘Pierre' online for FREE — stream the legal drama from anywhere
One man will risk everything to expose the truth in this gripping legal drama, starring David Harewood
"Pierre" is the latest legal drama to hit the small screen as David Harewood plays a dogged duty solicitor willing to risk it all to solve his case.
Here, we'll show you how to watch "Pierre" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.
"Pierre" premieres on linear TV on Channel 4 on Monday, October 5, 2026 in the U.K. with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. BST. It will be on Channel 4's streaming service, too.
• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)
• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free
If you like stories of corruption and police dramas full of hard-hitting twists, "Pierre" will surely be the next show on your watchlist. It's a detective series about a duty solicitor who will stop at nothing to find out who killed his young, Black client.
That question will lead him to turn the screw on his co-workers in the police force as he discovers a web of institutional corruption.
Starring David Harewood, who you may have seen in "Homeland" and "Supergirl", in his first lead role, "Pierre" will run for six episodes with a cast that also includes "1917" star Dean-Charles Chapman, Michele Austin, Jason Flemyng, Christopher Fairbank, and Sara Powell. You can either watch the episodes weekly or binge them all in one go.
If you're ready to try and solve the murder, we'll show you how to watch "Pierre" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Pierre' for FREE
You can watch all episodes of "Pierre" on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. together with its FREE Channel 4 on-demand service.
The first episode will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 on October 5, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly.
However, you can watch the whole thing earlier, on October 5, on the Channel 4 streaming service.
All you need to access Channel 4 and its streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license.
Outside the U.K.? Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch “Pierre" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K.
Watch 'Pierre' from anywhere
If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Pierre" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.
You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and binge! Head to Channel 4 and stream "Pierre".
Can I watch 'Pierre' in the U.S.?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Pierre" in the U.S. at this moment in time.
Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock Channel 4 today.
Can you watch 'Pierre' in Canada?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Pierre" in Canada, either.
The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.
Can I watch 'Pierre' in Australia?
It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "Pierre".
If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.
'Pierre' - cast
- David Harewood as Pierre
- Michele Austin as Charlotte Manners
- Jason Flemyng as DS Ronnie Miller
- Dean-Charles Chapman as Danny Headman
- Nikkita Chadha as Alecia Khan
- Christopher Fairbank as Sean Lambert
- Sara Powell as Celeste Jeffreys
- Cherrelle Skeete as Brenda
- Dylan Ennis as Eli Jeffreys
- Ezrae Maye as Michael
- Jason Durr as Jimmy Vale
'Pierre' - trailer
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- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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