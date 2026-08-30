How to watch 'Vigil' season 3 for FREE: stream action-packed thriller online from anywhere

After solving a mystery on a Scottish submarine and narrowly avoiding a desert disaster, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) are back for another high-stakes investigation. Here's how to watch "Vigil" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Vigil' season 3 date, time, channel "Vigil" streams in the U.K. from Sunday, August 30

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This time around, the fatal shooting of a member of a covert British special forces mission sends the pair to a remote Arctic research station. As Silva and Longacre begin to unravel the tangled web that led to the death, they realise this is not simply a case of catching the killer, but a race against time to defuse a potential international confrontation. With different nations competing for control of the Arctic and its resources, the detectives are thrust deeper into a mission that threatens both their careers and their relationship. As the mystery unfolds they begin to question who they can trust, including each other.

Alongside Jones and Leslie, Dominic Mafham returns as MI5 official Sir Ian Downing. New cast members include Jeppe Beck Laursen as Svalbard’s Chief of Police Henrick Becken, Naomi Yang as microbiologist Shen Jia and Tornike Gogrichiani as Russian Colonel Fyodor.

With everything on the line for Amy and Kirsten, the third outing promises to be “Vigil’s” most thrilling installment yet. Read on to find out how to watch "Vigil" season 3 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Vigil' S3 for free in the U.K.

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Season 3 of "Vigil" will premiere on Sunday, August 30. All six episodes will stream for free on BBC iPlayer, with two new installments arriving each week. You can also catch weekly episodes every Sunday and Monday on BBC One from 9 p.m. BST.



You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'Vigil' S3 from abroad

If you’re travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) can make your device appear as though it’s back in your home country. That way, you can keep using the subscriptions you already pay for, just as you would on your sofa at home.

We regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is one of the best all‑round options for streaming thanks to its fast speeds, reliable unblocking, and wide device support. It also comes with a 30‑day money‑back guarantee, so you can see how it works with your setup before fully committing.

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Use NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream "Vigil" online from anywhere.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access BBC iPlayer while abroad.

3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.

How to watch 'Vigil' S3 in the U.S.

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U.S. viewers can catch the first two season of "Vigil" on Peacock. While there's no news on when season 3 might arrive, when it does drop, that'll be its likely streaming home.

Following a recent price increase, Peacock subscribers can now enjoy the service from $12.99 per month, or $129.99 annually.

U.K. viewer in the U.S.? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.

How to watch 'Vigil' S3 in Canada

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In Canada, "Vigil" streams on Crave, although, as with the U.S., there's no word on when season 3 might land.

Crave prices start from CA$11.99 per month, up to $22 for the Premium tier.

Brit in Canada? You can download a VPN to stream on your usual free service.

How to watch 'Vigil' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Vigil" is available on both Stan and FREE streamer SBS On Demand in Australia. While there's no firm release date yet, we'd expect it to arrive on the former first, before migrating over to the latter at a later date.

Stan plans start at AU$9.99 per month, rising to AU$23.99 per month, depending on your chosen tier.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

All you need to know about 'Vigil'

'Vigil' trailer

Vigil Series 3 Trailer 😳🎬 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Season 3 of "Vigil" premieres on Sunday, August 30 in the U.K.. International release dates are TBC. The full BBC iPlayer episode schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1 & 2: Sunday, August 30

Sunday, August 30 Episodes 3 & 4: Sunday, September 6

Sunday, September 6 Episodes 5 & 6: Sunday, September 13

'Vigil' cast

Suranne Jones as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as Detective Inspector Kirsten Longacre

Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing

Orla Russell as Poppy Torrens

Jeppe Beck Laursen as Henrick Becken

Naomi Yang as Shen Jian

Tornike Gogrichiani as Colonel Fyodor

Steven Miller as Mark Cunningham

Benjamin Wainwright as Oli Pickford

Danusia Samal as Jasmin Kelly

Eric Godon as Korotayev

Amy Manson as Lorna McCallister

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