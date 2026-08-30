How to watch 'Vigil' season 3 for FREE: stream action-packed thriller online from anywhere
Silva and Longacre's latest investigation takes them to a remote Arctic research station
After solving a mystery on a Scottish submarine and narrowly avoiding a desert disaster, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) are back for another high-stakes investigation. Here's how to watch "Vigil" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"Vigil" streams in the U.K. from Sunday, August 30
• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
This time around, the fatal shooting of a member of a covert British special forces mission sends the pair to a remote Arctic research station. As Silva and Longacre begin to unravel the tangled web that led to the death, they realise this is not simply a case of catching the killer, but a race against time to defuse a potential international confrontation. With different nations competing for control of the Arctic and its resources, the detectives are thrust deeper into a mission that threatens both their careers and their relationship. As the mystery unfolds they begin to question who they can trust, including each other.
Alongside Jones and Leslie, Dominic Mafham returns as MI5 official Sir Ian Downing. New cast members include Jeppe Beck Laursen as Svalbard’s Chief of Police Henrick Becken, Naomi Yang as microbiologist Shen Jia and Tornike Gogrichiani as Russian Colonel Fyodor.
With everything on the line for Amy and Kirsten, the third outing promises to be “Vigil’s” most thrilling installment yet. Read on to find out how to watch "Vigil" season 3 online and from anywhere.
Watch 'Vigil' S3 for free in the U.K.
Season 3 of "Vigil" will premiere on Sunday, August 30.
All six episodes will stream for free on BBC iPlayer, with two new installments arriving each week.
You can also catch weekly episodes every Sunday and Monday on BBC One from 9 p.m. BST.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.
Watch 'Vigil' S3 from abroad
If you’re travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) can make your device appear as though it’s back in your home country. That way, you can keep using the subscriptions you already pay for, just as you would on your sofa at home.
We regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is one of the best all‑round options for streaming thanks to its fast speeds, reliable unblocking, and wide device support. It also comes with a 30‑day money‑back guarantee, so you can see how it works with your setup before fully committing.
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Use NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream "Vigil" online from anywhere.
Using a VPN is simple.
1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.
2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access BBC iPlayer while abroad.
3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.
How to watch 'Vigil' S3 in the U.S.
U.S. viewers can catch the first two season of "Vigil" on Peacock. While there's no news on when season 3 might arrive, when it does drop, that'll be its likely streaming home.
Following a recent price increase, Peacock subscribers can now enjoy the service from $12.99 per month, or $129.99 annually.
U.K. viewer in the U.S.? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.
How to watch 'Vigil' S3 in Canada
In Canada, "Vigil" streams on Crave, although, as with the U.S., there's no word on when season 3 might land.
Crave prices start from CA$11.99 per month, up to $22 for the Premium tier.
Brit in Canada? You can download a VPN to stream on your usual free service.
How to watch 'Vigil' in Australia
"Vigil" is available on both Stan and FREE streamer SBS On Demand in Australia. While there's no firm release date yet, we'd expect it to arrive on the former first, before migrating over to the latter at a later date.
Stan plans start at AU$9.99 per month, rising to AU$23.99 per month, depending on your chosen tier.
Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.
All you need to know about 'Vigil'
'Vigil' trailer
'Vigil' release date & episode schedule
Season 3 of "Vigil" premieres on Sunday, August 30 in the U.K.. International release dates are TBC. The full BBC iPlayer episode schedule is as follows:
- Episodes 1 & 2: Sunday, August 30
- Episodes 3 & 4: Sunday, September 6
- Episodes 5 & 6: Sunday, September 13
'Vigil' cast
- Suranne Jones as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva
- Rose Leslie as Detective Inspector Kirsten Longacre
- Dominic Mafham as Sir Ian Downing
- Orla Russell as Poppy Torrens
- Jeppe Beck Laursen as Henrick Becken
- Naomi Yang as Shen Jian
- Tornike Gogrichiani as Colonel Fyodor
- Steven Miller as Mark Cunningham
- Benjamin Wainwright as Oli Pickford
- Danusia Samal as Jasmin Kelly
- Eric Godon as Korotayev
- Amy Manson as Lorna McCallister
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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