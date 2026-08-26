How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' online for free

Rising star Shabana Azeez and iconic actor Hugo Weaving combine for "The Airport Chaplain", a drama series where tensions flair.

Here's how to watch "The Airport Chaplain" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Airport Chaplain' — Dates, time and TV channel "The Airport Chaplain" premieres on SBS on Tuesday, August 26 in Australia. It will also be available on Netflix globally.



• WATCH FREE — SBS on Demand (Australia)

• Global — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"The Airport Chaplain" is based on the real-life experience of one of the show's creator, and tells the story of an airport fixer who went the extra mile to recover their luggage. However, in this drama series, Tobias' overzealous approach sees him clash with his new boss, Mia.

With eight episodes, the chaos of the airport will see Tobias and Mia come to blows time and time again. Dropping in double doses, "The Airport Chaplain" will keep us well-fed for four weeks, or you could even binge it all in one go if you have a Netflix subscription.

Read on as we explain how to watch "The Airport Chaplain" online from anywhere, including free options.

How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' for free in Australia

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"The Airport Chaplain" will be available to watch on SBS on Demand in Australia. The season premieres on linear TV at 8:30pm AEST on Tuesday, August 26 with two episodes. Two more episodes will drop weekly from there on out. Leaving Australia when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent SBS on Demand from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Airport Chaplain" should be available to Aussies no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to SBS on Demand to watch "The Airport Chaplain" for free.

How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' in the U.S.

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You can catch "The Airport Chaplain" on Netflix in the U.S. from August 26.

Netflix subscriptions range from $8.99 to $26.99 per month, depending on how many adverts you want in your package.

If you're an Australian currently in the U.S., you can catch the show for free by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Likewise, you can find "The Airport Chaplain" on Netflix in Canada from August 26.

Canadian Netflix prices starts at C$7.99/month.

If you're in the Great White North for work or on vacation from Australia, you can catch the TV series for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Airport Chaplain' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Airport Chaplain" is getting a global rollout on Netflix, which means you can watch it there in the U.K. from August 26.

Subscriptions cost between £5.99 and £18.99 per month, it just depends if you want to get rid of ads or not.

Traveling? If you're outside Australia when the show airs, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your free stream on SBS. We recommend NordVPN.

'The Airport Chaplain' - Need to Know

The Airport Chaplain | Official Trailer | Premieres 26 August on SBS & SBS On Demand - YouTube Watch On

'The Airport Chaplain' - Cast

Hugo Weaving as Tobias Wallace

Shabana Azeez as Mira

Claudia Karvan

Thomas Weatherall

Arka Das

Jackson Tozer

Erroll Shand

George Mason

Brenna Harding

Echo Palo

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