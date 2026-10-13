How to watch 'Breaking Bad' online and for free – stream RJ Mitte crime series from anywhere

The tragic death of RJ Mitte, the "Breaking Bad" star who passed away aged just 34, means fans are rushing to revisit the hit AMC show. But where can you watch "Breaking Bad" online? And are there any free streams?

Below, we explain where to rewatch the acclaimed crime drama starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who becomes a ruthless drug kingpin, Arron Paul as 'Pinkman', and RJ Mitte as Walter's son.

At the time of his death, Mitte had been promoting his latest film, "Talking to Strangers", which will be available on Amazon Prime. But, in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about where to watch all five seasons of "Breaking Bad" online.

Can you watch 'Breaking Bad' for free?

Yes – fans in the U.S. can watch "Breaking Bad" with a Philo 7-day free trial.

The free trial provides access to Stories by AMC, which is streaming all five seasons of the show. Stories by AMC boasts 160+ live channels with 'Philo Free Channels'.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual U.S. streamers from anywhere.

Watch 'Breaking Bad' from anywhere

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Use Nord to unblock services like Tubi and watch all five season of "Breaking Bad" online and for free.

How to watch 'Breaking Bad' online in the U.S.

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In the U.S., you can watch "Breaking Bad" seasons on Netflix, with plans from $8.99 per month.

However, if you fancy watching it for free, it's worth noting that you can stream "Breaking Bad" on Stories by AMC – via the Philo 7-day free trial.

It won't cost you a penny provided you cancel before the trial ends.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Use NordVPN watch geo-blocked U.S. streaming platforms when abroad.

How to watch 'Breaking Bad' online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., you can watch "Breaking Bad" seasons on Netflix, with plans from £7.99 per month. We looked for any free options in the U.K. but it looks like Netflix is the cheapest route.

You can also purchase individual episodes and seasons from Amazon Prime Video, with episodes costing from £2.49 and season 1 priced at £9.99.

Away from home? Download and sign up to a VPN like NordVPN and access geo-restricted content from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Breaking Bad' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

RJ Mitte fans in Oz can stream "Breaking Bad" on Stan. The Aussie streaming platform starts at $9.99 per month for a 'Basic With Ads' plan.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? Get NordVPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Where to stream 'Breaking Bad' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you'll find "Breaking Bad" seasons 1-5 on Netflix, with plans from CA $7.99 per month.

Abroad? If you want to watch your local streaming service from anywhere, try NordVPN (save 75%).

Breaking Bad cast

Bryan Cranston – Walter White / Heisenberg

Aaron Paul – Jesse Pinkman

Anna Gunn – Skyler White

Dean Norris – Hank Schrader

Betsy Brandt – Marie Schrader

RJ Mitte – Walter White Jr. / Flynn

Bob Odenkirk – Saul Goodman

Giancarlo Esposito – Gustavo “Gus” Fring

Jonathan Banks – Mike Ehrmantraut

Laura Fraser – Lydia Rodarte-Quayle

Jesse Plemons – Todd Alquist

Breaking Bad FAQ

How many episodes of Breaking Bad are there?

62 episodes across five seasons.

Where was Breaking Bad actually filmed?

Albuquerque, New Mexico, wasn't just the setting — it was the real filming location. Walter White's car wash, Jesse Pinkman's house and Gus Fring's restaurant all have real-world counterparts. Los Pollos Hermanos was actually a branch of Twisters, where fans can still visit the famous location.

Did Breaking Bad hide a massive spoiler in plain sight?

Yes. Four season 2 episode titles — “Seven Thirty-Seven,” “Down,” “Over” and “ABQ” — spell out a warning about the devastating plane crash. The mysterious pink teddy bear was another clue. The writers revealed the disaster's aftermath long before explaining what happened.

What made RJ Mitte's role in "Breaking Bad" so groundbreaking?

RJ Mitte, who played Walter "Flynn" White Jr., had cerebral palsy in real life, just like his character. He helped bring authentic disability representation to television. Sadly, Mitte died on October 12, 2026, aged just 34. He was also a passionate disability-rights campaigner.

Was the famous 'crystal meth' used on set actually edible?

Yes – some of the show's fake drugs were made from sugar. Fun fact: Albuquerque confectioner Debbie Ball, known as The Candy Lady, produced rock candy for the early seasons – you can still buy a special "Breaking Bad" candy for $5-10 .

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