Wanda's arc goes from the sublime to the ridiculous in “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga", a "Snowfall" spinoff that jettisons dope for West Coast rap. Only, the "new gold rush", as Wanda describes it, turns out to be a far cry from the clean path she'd envisaged going in.

Here's how to watch “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' date & streaming info "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" premieres on Tuesday, September 8 on FX and Hulu in the U.S.

• Stream — Hulu

• International — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

“The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" picks up in '90s LA, shortly after the events of the mother series, a subplot of which saw Wanda descend into and then recover from a harrowing crack cocaine addiction effectively enough to hold down a steady job working for Franklin.

It was a bruising arc that was as heartening as it was grounded, so to see her now as a highly-polished prospective music mogul at the very forefront of rap's journey into the mainstream requires a leap of the imagination. In addition to providing a semblance of continuity, however, it makes for a mouthwatering new venture.

Her cousin Lamar has a gift that gets her noticed, but Wanda can't resist the allure of talented but combustible local rapper Artillery, a move that blurs the lines between music and gang warfare. Notoriety may be good for business, but it places Lamar and Leon firmly in the crossfire.

Read on as we explain how to watch "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" premiere on FX and Hulu at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 8.

Episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT thereafter.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when traveling. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' in the U.K., Australia and Canada

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" will be available to watch on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, Canada and elsewhere from Wednesday, September 9.

New episodes will come out weekly.

Prices are as follows in each country:

U.K.: £4.99/month

£4.99/month Australia: AU$9.99/month

AU$9.99/month Canada: CA$8.99/month

Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.

'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' — Need to Know

'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' trailer

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga | Official Trailer | Gail Bean, Isaiah John | FX - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' cast? Gail Bean as Wanda Bell Isaiah John as Leon Simmons Asante Blackk as Lamar Kinsey Peyton Alex Smith as James Kinsey Simmie “Buddy” Sims III as Artillery Brandon Mychal Smith as Darryl “DG” Grant Quincy Chad as Big Deon Mykelti Williamson as "Big Daddy" Casey Eric Balfour as Leonard Vance Demetrius Grosse as himself Nicki Micheaux Isidora Goreshter Richard Portnow Zaire Adams

What is the 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' episode schedule? "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" season 1 comprises eight episodes. At the time of publication, the titles and loglines of only the first two episodes have been revealed. (U.S. air dates) Episode 1: "Click Pop" — Tuesday, September 8 | Wanda wants to break into L.A.'s booming rap scene; she stakes her future on her cousin, Lamar, and a rising rapper, Artillery; Leon warns Wanda of the danger of the music business.

Episode 2: "Street Matrix" — Tuesday, September 15 | Wanda gets a new job, but street violence threatens to unravel her music dreams; Leon's forced to settle a street conflict.

Episode 3 — Tuesday, September 22

Episode 4 — Tuesday, September 29

Episode 5 — Tuesday, October 6

Episode 6 — Tuesday, October 13

Episode 7 — Tuesday, October 20

Episode 8 — Tuesday, October 27

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