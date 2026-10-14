How to watch 'Crystal Lake' online — stream 'Friday the 13th' spinoff prequel from anywhere

It's spooky season, which makes it the perfect time for "Crystal Lake", which dives into the backstory of the iconic maniac mother, Pamela Voorhees, first seen in "Friday the 13th".

Below is the simplest way to watch "Crystal Lake" from anywhere with a VPN, along with what you need to know if you are traveling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.

'Crystal Lake' — release date and streaming options All 8 episodes of "Crystal Lake" will land on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, October 15, 2026, before expanding globally.

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky/NOW

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Starring Linda Cardellini as mother to the legendary Jason, "Crystal Lake" takes us back to 1971, eight years before the events of the first "Friday the 13th" movie, to a moment where the grieving matriarch is dealing with the fallout of the loss of her son.

As investigators pry into Pamela's life, a chaotic and harrowing chain of events unfold across the town while fresh bodies begin to pile up at the titular summer camp.

Across the eight episodes, produced by A24, we'll see Pamela's mental state deteriorate as paranoia, grief, and delusion take hold and turn her into the crazed killer we all know from that game-changing '80s slasher movie.

If you're feeling brave enough to tackle this horror series, here's how to watch "Crystal Lake" and we've even got one option that will only cost you $1.

Watch 'Crystal Lake' in the U.S. for just $1

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Peacock will be the home of "Crystal Lake".

All eight episodes will land on the streaming platform on Thursday, October 15.

Enjoying that Peacock Premium on-demand viewing will usually cost you $12.99/month (or $129.99 for the year). However, you could get a bargain by looking at a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock Premium being one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch 'Crystal Lake' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE ﻿﻿Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "Crystal Lake" episodes.

Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

How to watch 'Crystal Lake' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Crystal Lake" will be available on Sky (and Sky Go) in the U.K., as well as through NOW. You can watch all eight episodes on either outlet from Monday, October 19.

If you’re traveling around and want to use your usual streaming services, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch 'Crystal Lake' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, "Crystal Lake" will be accessible on Crave from Thursday, October 15 just like in the U.S..

Abroad when the show is on? Get NordVPN and stream as you would at home.

How to watch 'Crystal Lake' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, you can watch episodes of "Crystal Lake" on Stan. You can catch episodes Down Under from Friday, October 16.

Traveling from the U.S. and don’t want to miss the sitcom? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'Crystal Lake' - trailer

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

'Crystal Lake' - cast

Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees

as Pamela Voorhees William Catlett as Levon Brooks

as Levon Brooks Devin Kessler as Briana Brooks

as Briana Brooks Cameron Scoggins as Dorf

as Dorf Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace

as Grace Callum Vinson as Jason Voorhees

as Jason Voorhees Nick Cordileone as Ralph

as Ralph Joy Suprano as Rita

as Rita Danielle Kotch as Claudette

as Claudette Phoenix Parnevik as Barry

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