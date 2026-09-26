How to watch England vs Spain: FREE live streams online from anywhere, team news

The England vs Spain live stream sees the Three Lions attempt to end La Roja’s remarkable run of 38 matches without defeat and secure a statement victory in the opening game of Group A3 in the Nations League.

Here's how to watch England vs Spain live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

England vs Spain live stream, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Spain live stream takes place on Saturday, September 26.

► Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 p.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST / 4.45 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — FOX One

• Watch anywhere — Try Norton VPN 100% risk free

After the disappointment of losing to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, England responded in thrilling fashion by beating France 6-4 in the third-place match. It was a performance of freedom and one that Thomas Tuchel will hope his side can replicate at Wembley. He’ll have much of the same personnel, though the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White and Dominic Calvert-Lewin suggests he may give opportunities to impress to players who were previously out of favour.

While England are trying to get over the final hurdle at major tournaments, Spain have found the winning formula. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja have been unstoppable. Having followed up their Euro success with a World Cup win this summer, they will now be seeking to add the Nations League title to their collection. Perhaps even more concerning for England is that there is even more talent emerging, with Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen and Espanyol forward Roberto Fernández coming into the squad.

Here's where to watch England vs Spain live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch England vs Spain for free

🆓 England vs Spain will be broadcast in the U.K. for FREE on ITV1 and via the free-to-use ITVX streaming platform. Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV licence to watch. Outside the UK right now? Use Norton VPN to access your preferred coverage of the England vs Spain game.

England vs Spain team news

England XI: Trafford, Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly, Anderson, Lewis-Skelly, Bellingham, Saka, Gordon, Kane.

Substitutes: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Scott, Chalobah, Hall, Branthwaite, Rogers, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Gibbs-White, Eze, Steele

Spain XI: Unai Simon, Garcia, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodrigo, Fabian Ruiz, Olmo, Yamal, Williams Jr, Torres.

Substitutes: Raya, Martinez, Huijsen, Grimaldo, Merino, Fermin Lopez, Pino, Marc Pubill, Alex Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Oyarzabal

How to watch England vs Spain from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription?

You can still watch England vs Spain live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Among the best is Norton VPN — we explain why in our Norton VPN review.

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💰 60-day money-back guarantee Don’t miss a second. Stream England vs Spain from anywhere with total confidence.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NortonVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer — such as ITVX in the U.K. — and watch England vs Spain as normal.

How to watch England vs Spain in the U.S.

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Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch England vs Spain on Fox Sports 2.

You can access this channel through the Fox One streaming service. They have a 3-day free trial, with monthly packages available for $19.99. Alternatively, it is available on cord-cutting services on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Outside of the US? NortonVPN can help unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Spain in the U.K.

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As mentioned above, you can watch England vs Spain live streams for FREE on ITVX and on ITV1.

Outside the UK right now? Use NortonVPN to access your preferred coverage the England vs Spain game.

How to watch England vs Spain in Canada

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Canadians can watch England vs Spain on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NortonVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Spain in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing England vs Spain in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. They also have a 7-day free trial available to new customers.

Outside Oz? Use NortonVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

How to watch England vs Spain in New Zealand

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Kiwis can also access an England vs Spain live stream via beIN Sports, with subscriptions starting at NZ$16.99/month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NortonVPN

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