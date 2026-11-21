Black Friday is almost here, and I’ve had my eye on the best deals — including the Tineco Floor S6 Wet and Dry Vacuum, now $229 at Amazon. With a 40% discount, it’s worth adding to your cart.

I reviewed the Tineco Floor One S6 and still reach for it to keep my floors spotless, which is why it’s my top Black Friday recommendation. Designed specifically for hard floors, this vacuum-and-mop combo leaves surfaces clean and dry — without a slippery film left behind.

Once you try a wet-and-dry vacuum, you’ll throw your old mop out, as your work is cut in half and the dirty water is removed and not recycled.

Save 40% Tineco Floor ONE Stretch S6 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner: was $379 now $229 at Amazon The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum is one of the easiest ways to clean your floors in less time. In one pass, it removes debris and mops your floors, leaving them clean and smelling incredibly fresh. And right now, you can save $150 on this model.

Why I recommend the Tineco Floor One S6

(Image credit: Future)

During my testing, I was impressed with the product’s overall visual design. With its two-tone black-and-white styling, it looks striking and pretty sleek. The main body is slim, even though it contains two water tanks — one at the back for clean water and one at the front for dirty water.

It’s an ergonomic tool, and I found the handle pleasant to hold, with indented controls to fit your thumb. What’s more, it glided across my floor with no effort — and it can stretch. Lean back the handle to 180° to access all those tight spots, and compress the height to 5.1 inches.

With a 3-chamber dirty water separation system, it keeps dirty water away from the motor, ensuring full cleaning power even when lying flat. It doesn’t just clean your floors; it keeps itself clean too with the FlashDry Self-cleaning mode.

Once fully charged, the Tineco Floor One S6 runs for 40 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean the hard floors in your home. At $229 with a 40% discount, there’s no better time to take advantage of this epic deal.

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