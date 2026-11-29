Settling on a VPN can be difficult, especially around Black Friday when innumerable discounts are floating around. If that's you, this article is for you

Private Internet Access and Surfshark are two of the best VPNs around right now. Both are super secure, and both are running excellent deals. There are some differences, though.

Private Internet Access is cheaper, and great if you're something of a techy type – think plenty of settings to fiddle with, and better optimization for torrenting. Surfshark, on the other hand, is much more polished, easier to use, faster, and generally better for unblocking streaming sites from around the world.

I'm going to outline these Black Friday VPN deals in full below, and then I'll compare these two premium VPN services in some key areas.

Private Internet Access (PIA) | 2 years + 4 months extra

$1.49 per month at Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access launched its first deal a few weeks ago, but upped the ante a few days ago. Now at just $41.72 for 28 months of VPN cover, it's easily the best mix of bargain value and top-quality VPN on this page. Pros and cons:

🚀 Highly configurable

📱 Unlimited simultaneous connections

🗽 Servers for every US state

❌ Complex apps aren't perfect for beginners PIA’s 28-month subscription costs $1.49 per month ($41.72 upfront) and includes 4 extra months. After two years, it auto-renews at $41.72 annually. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for anonymity.

Surfshark One | 2 years + 3 months extra

Two-year plan: $1.99 per month at Surfshark

I rate Surfshark as the best cheap VPN, and it's offering one of the very best Black Friday VPN deals available right now. It's simple, fast, and hasn't been this cheap since last year. Pros and cons:

📈 Unlimited VPN usage

📱 Unlimited device installs

🤑 Excellent discount

❌ Apps aren't hugely customizable Surfshark Starter currently costs $1.99 per month, paid upfront as $53 for 27 months of cover. Shorter plans are available (albeit more expensive), and there's also a 30-day refund period so you can make sure it works well for you.

Private Internet Access vs Surfshark – how do they compare?

I'll start off by saying you could do a lot worse than either of these VPNs. Both are secure – the most important thing – and a very good for day-to-day privacy and general usage.

In terms of features, Surfshark has the upper hand when it comes to extras. For example, it was one of the first VPNs to offer post-quantum encryption, while PIA still hasn't implemented it. Alternative ID is another excellent addition, which allows you to generate spoof emails to protect your real address.

However, PIA offers some specialist tools Surfshark doesn't – most notably port forwarding. This won't be a bonus to everyone, but if you're a keen torrenter, port forwarding is a very useful tool for downloading rare torrents, or those with very few seeders.

Connection speeds are also very important. I'll start by saying PIA certainly isn't slow – but Surfshark blows it out the water. In our last round of testing, Surfshark topped out at over 2,000 Mbps, while PIA only managed to reach 419 Mbps. If you pay for ultra-fast Wi-Fi, go for Surfshark.

In terms of privacy, both are pretty even. The both have fully audited no-logs policies – which means they don't ever store personal data – and both VPNs' kill switches worked very well in our testing. However, PIA has been taken to court twice, and neither time did it share any information on its users. This is a big green stamp of approval.

Finally, price. And yes, PIA is clearly the winner here. This Black Friday deal, coming in at $1.49 per month, is one of the best this year, so if you're looking for pure bargain value, PIA should be the one you pick. However, Surfshark is also excellent value, and if you fancy adding on antivirus and scam protection, the Surfshark One plan is only $2.29 per month.