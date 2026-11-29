Proton offers one of the best VPNs and privacy bundles in the entire industry, but it's far from cheap. This Black Friday, though, Proton has rolled out some of the biggest discounts I've ever seen across all of its plans.

For most users, especially those mainly after its high-quality VPN, the Proton VPN Plus plan is the one to go for. It’s currently 75% off its usual monthly rate and now costs just $2.49 per month on a two-year plan ($59.76 upfront, before tax). That's the cheapest I've ever seen Proton VPN, and it includes NetShield, Proton’s built-in blocker for ads, trackers, and malware.

Proton’s other plan, Proton Unlimited, gives you everything the platform has to offer. That includes Proton Mail, Drive, Pass, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and most recently, Meet – pretty much everything you need to ditch Google. Its 12-month plan is 50% off, down to just $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront) from the usual $12.99 per month.

Proton is also running a deal I’ve never seen before! You can try the entire Proton Unlimited tier for just $1 for a single month to see if it fits your needs.

These are easily some of the best Black Friday VPN deals of the season, but they won't be around for much longer. I've outlined both plans below, so don't wait too long to grab them!

Proton VPN | 75% off | 2 years

Was: $9.99 per month

Now: $2.49 per month

Proton VPN delivers on everything that matters. It's incredibly fast, built from the ground up for airtight privacy, and unblocks streaming libraries left, right, and center. Now, this limited-time deal makes it an even easier recommendation. What you'll get:

🔐 World-renowned privacy credentials

📺 Excellent streaming performance

🚀 Super-fast VPN speeds

❌ ...very little to complain about!



Proton VPN's 24-month subscription costs $2.49 per month ($59.76 upfront, before tax). As mentioned earlier, this is the cheapest we've ever seen Proton VPN. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Proton Unlimited | $1 for a single month

Was: $12.99 per month

Now: $1 first month / $77.88 per year

For just $1, you can try Proton's entire privacy suite for a month, including its VPN, encrypted email, cloud storage, and password manager. It's a fantastic deal for privacy-conscious folks looking to move away from Google's ecosystem without spending big. What you'll get:

🚀 Proton VPN

🔐 Proton Pass

📧 Proton Mail

✨ Even more, inc. Drive, Calendar, & Meet It's worth noting that after your first $1 month is up, you'll pay $12.99 per month. For longer-term saving, check out the discounted 12-month Proton Unlimited subscription which currently costs $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront), and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton VPN Plus nails the essentials, while Unlimited goes all in on privacy

As mentioned before, the Proton VPN Plus plan only includes NetShield in terms of extra features. Even so, it's excellent value, simply because the VPN itself is so good. Proton VPN is hands down the best VPN for privacy, with a strict no-logs policy that was independently audited for the fifth time in June 2026.

It’s also based in privacy-friendly Switzerland, has fully open-source apps, and owns and operates every server in its network, so there’s no third party involved. Then there's Secure Core, which first routes your traffic through Switzerland, Iceland, or Sweden before sending it on to your chosen location.

Proton VPN also has one of the largest server networks around, with 21,000+ servers in 149 countries. Combine that with some of the fastest VPN speeds we've seen and excellent unblocking, and it's one of the most reliable streaming VPNs I’d recommend.

That said, if you want more extras at a similar or lower price, I’d point you towards Surfshark One, now just $2.29 per month. It includes an Avira-backed antivirus, scam protection, data breach alerts, Alternative ID, and unlimited simultaneous connections.

If you want more than just a VPN, though, Proton Unlimited is where things get really exciting. Proton Mail gives you 15 encrypted email addresses and unlimited hide-my-email aliases, while Proton Drive adds 500 GB of encrypted cloud storage. Proton Pass, the company's own password manager, includes unlimited logins and a built-in 2FA authenticator.

Add Proton Meet for encrypted video calls, Proton Calendar to keep your schedule private, and Proton Wallet, an encrypted Bitcoin wallet. Together, that’s pretty much everything you need to ditch Big Tech.

To recap, Proton VPN Plus is now just $2.49 per month, and 12 months of Proton Unlimited costs $6.49 per month. You can also try Unlimited for $1 for your first month, after which it goes up to $12.99 per month. Black Friday is almost over, so grab these deals while you still can.