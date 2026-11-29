Cyber Monday laptop deals are here — save up to $1,100 on MacBooks, Dell, HP, Acer and more
You can save big on your next laptop right now
Black Friday is over, which means it's time for Cyber Monday laptop deals. Thanks to RAMageddon, this has been an especially tough year to find great notebooks on sale. That said, you can still find savings on Windows laptops and MacBooks from major retailers.
Some of my favorite deals right now include the new Dell XPS 13 for $300 off and the MacBook Neo for $100 off. You can also save $700 on the HyperX Omen 15 and a mind-blowing $1,100 off the HP OmniBook X!
I'll keep updating this page with the latest deals, so keep it locked here so you don't miss your chance to save big on your next laptop.
Quick links
- Acer Aspire Go 15: was $390 now $299 at Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 (2026): was $799 now $499 at Best Buy
- MacBook Neo (A20 Pro, 8GB, 256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon
- HP OmniBook X: was $2,099 now $999 at Best Buy
- HyperX Omen 15: was $1,899 now $1,199 at Walmart
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI: was $2,099 now $1,799 at BHPhoto
- Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra: was $2,899 now $2,149 at Amazon
Cyber Monday laptop deals
If you're on a tight budget and just need a laptop for the basics, you can't go wrong with this Acer Aspire Go 15. Sure, it hasn't received a huge discount, but it's still under $300 for Cyber Monday. This humble notebook features an Intel Core 3 N355, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel. Just be aware that its 128GB of SSD storage will fill up fast.
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The new Dell XPS 13 is the company's answer to the MacBook Neo, and it's on sale now for $300 off! This Windows laptop features a 13.4-inch 3K touchscreen, an Intel Core 5 Wild Cat Lake CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Priced $100 lower than the MacBook Neo for Cyber Monday, this deal is one you don't want to miss.
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The MacBook Neo is now $100 off at Amazon, returning it to its pre-RAMageddon launch price. This configuration has a 13-inch display, 8GB of Unified Memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. While it lacks features like a backlit keyboard and Touch ID, its A20 Pro chip delivers more than enough power for everyday work and plenty of battery life. The display is also one of the brightest in this price range.
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This is one of the biggest discounts I've found and one worth your attention. This year's HP OmniBook X is a fantastic Windows laptop thanks to its 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen, powerful and efficient Intel Core Ultra X7 chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
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One of my favorite Black Friday deals is still going strong for Cyber Monday. At $1,199, this HyperX Omen 15 undercuts its pre-RAM crisis equivalent by $400, which isn't too shabby! This gaming laptop packs an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, perfect for 1080p gaming at medium graphics settings.
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The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI has one of the most beautiful gaming laptop screens we’ve tested. It’s bright, with stupendous color coverage and accuracy. Inside, it packs powerful components for 1440p gaming, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
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Samsung’s Galaxy Book 6 Ultra delivers a massive performance leap over its predecessor, coupled with numerous quality-of-life upgrades to its display, speakers, and battery life, making it a compelling choice for power users. At $750 off, this is a fantastic alternative to the MacBook Pro for Windows users.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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