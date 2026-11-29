Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren't always the steal they seem to be, but having worked these sales for the last few years, I've learned to spot what really is a bargain.
As a personal trainer, I've spent many years testing fitness gear, outdoor apparel and activewear, including brands like Under Armour, Lululemon and Gymshark, and I can tell you, there are some epic discounts to be had right now.
You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 11 pre-Cyber Monday apparel deals I'm loving right now.
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- Gymshark Washed Shorts: was $30 now $15 @ Gymshark
- Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-Shirt: was $28 now $15 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Gloves: was $25 now $16 @Amazon
- Gymshark Train T-Shirt: was $28 now $11 @ Gymshark
- Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings: was $40 now $27 @ Amazon
- Men's ColdGear Mock Long Sleeve Shirt: was $60 now $33 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Fleece Pants Men's: was $60 now $34 @ Amazon
- Lululemon Energy Longline Bra: was $68 now $44 @ Lululemon
- Lululemon High-Rise Thermal Tights: was $148 now $49 @ Lululemon
- Lululemon Always Down Puffer Vest: was $268 now $139 @ Lululemon
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: was $300 now $199 @ Lululemon
Stock up on your basics for as little as $17. This casual tee comes in a range of sizes and colors.
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The Tech 2.0 is infamous on Amazon for being lightweight, stretchy, comfortable and moisture-wicking, meaning you stay dry and free during any and every workout.
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I live in Gymshark shorts in the gym. They're super supportive, stretchy and lightweight, and they dry very fast, too. For this price, you really can't go wrong.
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UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. These gloves are also thin, fitted liner gloves with ultra-soft knit fabric, a smooth exterior, and a plush interior for just the right amount of warmth. They also have Tech Touch on the thumbs and index fingers so you can use touchscreen devices without taking your gloves off.
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Men's HeatGear Armour Leggings are the perfect underlayer for outdoor workouts, keeping you warm without weighing you down.
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Baselayers are essential for winter, and this one keeps you warm without overheating you, while remaining lightweight.
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It's comfy season! Ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed interior for extra warmth and an elastic waistband with hand and back pockets. Get ready to chill.
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Voted most likely to be worn multiple times a week, this bra offers medium support and is best used for yoga. You can choose between cups B-D, and there are various colorways up for grabs. I live in Lululemon sports bras because they're built to last and support me properly.
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Full-length, intended to sit at the ankle, with two side drop-in pockets on the legs that fit your phone, three drop-in pockets on the waistband to hold small items and no inseam for a smooth stride. Finally, ladies, we get pockets!
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This vest doesn't do chill. Packed full of down insulation, and there's room to wear a sweater underneath, which means you stay warm without compromising on style.
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Known as one of the more expensive, premium outdoor apparel brands, this deal is a staff pick. This jacket does it all: Lightweight, breathable, wind-resistant, moisture-resistant, durable, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. Resilient Coreloft Compact 60 insulation means it stays breathable, warm and light, and performs when wet.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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