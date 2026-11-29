Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren't always the steal they seem to be, but having worked these sales for the last few years, I've learned to spot what really is a bargain.

As a personal trainer, I've spent many years testing fitness gear, outdoor apparel and activewear, including brands like Under Armour, Lululemon and Gymshark, and I can tell you, there are some epic discounts to be had right now.

You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 11 pre-Cyber Monday apparel deals I'm loving right now.

Save 36% Under Armour Gloves: was $25 now $16 at Amazon UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. These gloves are also thin, fitted liner gloves with ultra-soft knit fabric, a smooth exterior, and a plush interior for just the right amount of warmth. They also have Tech Touch on the thumbs and index fingers so you can use touchscreen devices without taking your gloves off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($24) Lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups: was $68 now $44 at lululemon (US) Voted most likely to be worn multiple times a week, this bra offers medium support and is best used for yoga. You can choose between cups B-D, and there are various colorways up for grabs. I live in Lululemon sports bras because they're built to last and support me properly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($101) Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: was $300 now $199 at REI Known as one of the more expensive, premium outdoor apparel brands, this deal is a staff pick. This jacket does it all: Lightweight, breathable, wind-resistant, moisture-resistant, durable, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. Resilient Coreloft Compact 60 insulation means it stays breathable, warm and light, and performs when wet. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.