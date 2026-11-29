How to watch Springboks vs France in South Africa — stream for free online
We will show you how you can watch the Nations Championship final between the Springboks and France
Watch Springboks take on France in the final of the Nations Championship as Rassie Erasmus' side look to bounce back from successive defeats and claim the inaugural title.
SuperSport are broadcasting the Springboks fixture against France in South Africa, with no free stream available unfortunately for the fixture. But, Virgin Media Play in Ireland, TF1+ in France and ITVX in the U.K. will have a free stream of final.
If you're stuck in South Africa right now and want to access those free streams then you'll need a VPN to unlock it.
Not every VPN is guaranteed to work with Virgin Media Play, TF1+ and ITVX, so here's our pick of the top VPN options to stream Springboks vs France for free in South Africa.
How to watch Springboks vs France for FREE
Virgin Media Play, TF1+ and ITVX are broadcasting Springboks vs France for free in Ireland, France and the U.K. respectively.
Virgin Media Play requires an account and is available as an app on iOS and Android devices if you choose to access it that way.
TF1+ will also require an account. You can opt to sign in with your Facebook, Google or Apple accounts.
For ITV, register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).
Which VPN's should I use to unblock my stream of Springboks vs France?
✅ Use a VPN to unlock your free stream
❌ Not every VPN will work.
⚡️All have Black Friday deals live right now
👀 Here is our top three:
Surfshark — Free trial and $2.49/month thereafter
NordVPN — Our #1 VPN
Proton — One of our top picks for streaming live sports
💎 Proton VPN: Just $2.49/month
What you get:
📺 Excellent streaming
🚀 Some of the fastest VPN speeds
✨ 30-day money-back guarantee
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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