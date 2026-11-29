Watch Springboks take on France in the final of the Nations Championship as Rassie Erasmus' side look to bounce back from successive defeats and claim the inaugural title.

SuperSport are broadcasting the Springboks fixture against France in South Africa, with no free stream available unfortunately for the fixture. But, Virgin Media Play in Ireland, TF1+ in France and ITVX in the U.K. will have a free stream of final.

If you're stuck in South Africa right now and want to access those free streams then you'll need a VPN to unlock it.

Not every VPN is guaranteed to work with Virgin Media Play, TF1+ and ITVX, so here's our pick of the top VPN options to stream Springboks vs France for free in South Africa.

How to watch Springboks vs France for FREE

Virgin Media Play, TF1+ and ITVX are broadcasting Springboks vs France for free in Ireland, France and the U.K. respectively.

Virgin Media Play requires an account and is available as an app on iOS and Android devices if you choose to access it that way.

TF1+ will also require an account. You can opt to sign in with your Facebook, Google or Apple accounts.

For ITV, register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Which VPN's should I use to unblock my stream of Springboks vs France?

✅ Use a VPN to unlock your free stream

❌ Not every VPN will work.

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