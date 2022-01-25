Score! This 70-inch 4K LG TV is $200 off right now

Super Bowl TV deals are getting more and more impressive as we inch closer to the big day, discounting some of the most sought-after models on the market. So if you've been holding off on purchasing a great TV at a cheaper price, now's the time to act.

Currently, you can get the LG 70-inch Class UP8070 LED 4K Smart TV for $799. That’s taking a solid $200 off its usual price of $999. This easily makes it one of the strongest cheap TV deals we’ve seen all year round. A set of this size and quality for less than $800 is most certainly a bargain worth considering. Make sure to hurry though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

With Presidents Day sales and Super Bowl 2022 just a shy of few weeks away, some of the best 4K TVs are already getting the kind of price cuts that can only be spotted around Black Friday sales. Similar to Samsung, LG is considered a highly reputable brand when it comes to TVs.

This particular model features a massive 70-inch UHD display with 4K resolution and is equipped by LG's powerful Quad-core 4K processor. And thanks to the TruMotion 120Hz technology, all of the fast-moving action sequences will be smooth and sharp, making this set great for PS5 and Xbox Series X console gaming.

Plus, this model also features HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support and provides access to some of the best streaming services, including as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.

The television also runs on webOS which gives it the full suite of smart TV features you’d expect. It can be controlled with just your voice too thanks to integrated Amazon Alexa support, so you’ll never have to worry about losing your remote again.

So whether you're contemplating to get this set to catch up on your favorite TV show or tune into Super Bowl 2022 through the 4K display, then you really can’t go wrong with this Best Buy deal. Hurry and get it before the stock runs out.