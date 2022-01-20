Presidents' Day sales 2022: date and deals to expect

January will be over in the blink of an eye, which means the first Presidents Day sales of 2022 are right around the corner. Presidents' Day is the first major holiday of the year and retailers from Amazon to Wayfair offer Presidents Day sales on everything from 4K TVs to Nespresso coffee machines.

Presidents' Day 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, January 21. However, like all major holidays, retailers will begin to offer the early deals as soon as the first week of February. Some of last year's best sales including discounts on iPads, OLED TVs, and headphones.

Meanwhile, home furniture and mattresses also see steep price cuts from retailers like Purple and Home Depot. Last year, Lowe's offered 25% off vacuums and a BOGO promo on power tools. Meanwhile, Home Depot took up to $250 off washer/dryers, refrigerators, and microwaves.

However, as with every retail holiday, there are plenty of fake deals out there you should avoid. So we're helping you pick the best Presidents Day sales by rounding up the best early deals you can get.

When is Presidents Day 2022

Presidents' Day 2022 falls on Monday, February 21. That's a week after Valentine's Day 2022. However, in terms of sales, Presidents' Day sales tend to gravitate toward tech and home deals, whereas Valentine's Day sales offer discounts on flowers, and jewelry. Presidents' Day offers a wider selection of deals.

What should I buy for Presidents Day sales

TVs will see some of the biggest discounts on Presidents' Day. Last year, smart TVs dropped as low as $89, whereas OLED TVs dropped to $999. We're already seeing sub-$899 OLED TV deals, so we could see a $799 OLED TV, similar to sales we saw in November. Kitchen appliances — both large and small — will also enjoy steep price cuts. Expect to see deals on major brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, InstantPot, and Nespresso.

What to expect from Presidents Day sales

As the first major holiday of the year, Presidents Day sales tend to offer discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart also have various sales on furniture, bedding, and winter apparel. Look for discounts of up to 40% off on name brand apparel from the likes of Nike and Adidas.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales

Amazon's Presidents Day sales are among the best. You can expect to see sitewide discounts with the biggest offerings on Amazon's own hardware. That means you'll see deals on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and Fire TVs. The Amazon Daily Deals hub is a great starting point for sales.

Does Loew's do a Presidents Day sale

Loew's tends to offer a wide variety of Presidents' Day sales with discounts on smart home gear, top-rated tool brands, and large kitchen appliances. On the smart home side, Lowe's generally offers the same deals you'll find at Amazon.

Last year's best Presidents Day sales

Smart TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

As part of its Presidents Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of various smart TV to as low as $89.99. The sale includes Fire TVs, Android 4K TVs, Roku TVs, and more.

20% off appliances: save on Whirlpool, GE, more @ Lowe's

From washer/dryer units to refrigerators, Lowe's is taking up to 20% off home appliances as part of its Presidents Day sales. Brands include GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, Frigidaire, and more.

Office chairs: deals from $46 @ Wayfair

From task chairs to executive chairs, Wayfair is offering epic Presidents Day sales on office chairs right now with deals as low as $46. For instance, you can get the Home Office Mesh Task Chair for just $66.99 (was $79). The office chair has adjustable arms and provides lumbar support.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $250 now $99 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin vivoactive 3, which is $150 off right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.

Adidas sale: up to 60% off hoodies, sneakers, more @ Amazon

Amazon is having massive Presidents' Day sales on all things Adidas with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you're shopping for workout apparel or new shoes, the sale includes hoodies, sneakers, backpacks, tights, and more.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

A 55-inch OLED TV for $999 is a stunning deal. Even more so when it happens to be the Vizio OLED 55-H1. In our review, we loved the TV's black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's one of the best Presidents Day sales available now.

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive Presidents' Day sales we've seen from Nike. For a limited time, Nike is taking up to 40% off select sports gear. After discount, prices start as low as $7. The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece hoodies, tights, parka coats, and more.

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Hisense 4K Android TV is the least expensive 55-inch 4K TV you can get right now. Yet despite its cheap price, the TV packs a lot of tech. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best cheap Presidents Day sales you'll find right now.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $799 now $499 (twin size) + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at the top of our list when it comes to mattresses. Not only did it get a full five star review, but we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount. Plus, you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free.

Galaxy S21: $750 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ Verizon

Switch to Verizon, trade-in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get $750 off any Galaxy S21 smartphone. Plus, use coupon "PREMSWITCH2021" to get a $250 Verizon eGift card (with Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plans) or use coupon "150SWITCH2021" to get a $150 Verizon eGift card (with Start Unlimited plans). It's one of the best early Presidents Day sales you can get.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $350 now $297 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. These Presidents Day sales get you the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $297.50 (was $350) or the queen size for $505.75 (was $595).