Super Bowl 2022 live stream: How to watch online, channel, time and more

Today is the Super Bowl 2022 live stream, and the biggest game of the year features to feature two teams very few predicted. The most hyped NFL live stream of the year finds Matthew Stafford heading the LA Rams against Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams are currently favored by 4 points, with close moneylines, but this feels like anybody’s game. And we've got all the ways to stream the game, including watching the Super Bowl on Roku.

Super Bowl channel, date and time The Super Bowl 2022 live stream is today (Sunday, February 13) on NBC.

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT.

• Free Super Bowl live streams:

In the U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV, both with free trials for new members

In the U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer

Around the world — 7Plus in Australia, Azteca 7 in Mexico, ProSieben in Germany

• Also — on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rams (12-5) are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in just four seasons. Following their 13-3 loss to the Patriots in 2018, the Rams won just one playoff game over the next three seasons. So they started a make-over, trading quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit for 12-year veteran Matthew Stafford. The 33-year-old Stafford rewarded the Rams with his best season in nearly a decade throwing for 41 touchdown passes, matching his career high and posting a 100-plus passer rating for just the second time in his career.

Helping the cause in a huge way was wide receiver Cooper Kupp who became the first receiver since Steve Smith Jr. to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. As if Kupp wasn’t enough, the Rams also added Odell Beckham Jr. (who told the press he is "on standby" for the birth of his first child, as his girlfriend Lauren Wood is expecting) during the regular season. Then at the trade deadline, Los Angeles thought to add again. Putting long-time Bronco, Von Miller on the same defensive line as four-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. This Rams’ defensive line sacked the opposing quarterbacks 50 times this season, third most in the NFL and they could very well be the difference in this game.

The Bengals (10-7) are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history and first time since the 1988 season. You would never know it’s been that long by watching this young Bengals team ooze confidence. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, this Cinci team was one of the hottest offenses in football and were tied with the Rams for seventh in the league averaging 27.1 points-per-game.

Burrow seems to think of his National Championship three years ago at LSU as the same stage he’s on now. That way of thinking could get others in trouble, but not Burrow. He has already won more playoff games than any other Bengals quarterback over the last 30 years with three wins heading into this Sunday.

With Burrow at the helm, this Bengals offense has put together the greatest turnaround in NFL history since winning just two games and finishing dead-last in the 2019 season. Per ESPN, Cincinnati is the fastest team to go from worst NFL team to the Super Bowl in just two seasons. Young players like Burrow, his LSU teammate who helped him win that National Title in college, Ja’Marr Chase as well as Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon have all had a huge hand in this team’s record turnaround.

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Super Bowl 2022 live streams online around the world (and see all of the Super Bowl 2022 commercials, too). Oh, and about that special guest? A new social media post we'll mention below in the Halftime Show section seems to show that the big game, or at least its mid-show break, will have a very special guest.

Free Super Bowl live streams in the U.S.

Super Bowl live streams start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT today (Sunday, February 13).

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2022 live stream is going to be available in many ways, and some of them are free. While many who still have cable will want to watch the game on NBC on their plan, our cord cutter's guide to Super Bowl 2022 shows that there are many ways to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable:

Those options start with two of our favorite streaming services — fuboTV and Sling TV (Sling Blue has NBC) — both have free trials for new members. You can watch both of those apps on Amazon devices, learn more in our Super Bowl on Fire TV guide.

So, if you don't want to pay, pay attention: Sling's 3-day free trial is the shorter of the two, though you wouldn't need all of fubo's 7-day free trial for the big game.

Oh, and if you have one of the best TV antennas, and you have a local NBC affiliate within range, you can watch that way too. For more football, here's what you need to watch the Tom Brady documentary series Man in the Arena. Need a new TV for the game? Be sure to check out Super Bowl TV deals.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels football fans want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services, and also one of our top picks for the best cable TV alternatives.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month. Check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Sling TV for more details.

If you can stand to miss CBS, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching Super Bowl live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Other Super Bowl live streams in the U.S.

If you watch the Super Bowl on Peacock? You're gonna have to pay. You can also watch the Super Bowl on Hulu, but it's more expensive.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams will be on the $4.99 and up Peacock Premium plans. The service has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Rams vs Bengals, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Super Bowl in the U.K. (also free on the BBC)

As is the case with the U.S., Super Bowl LVI streams are also free in the U.K., as you just tune in to BBC One. The game kicks off at 11.30 p.m. GMT, on Sunday, Feb. 13, and since it's going to go into the next day, we bet many will tune in on BBC iPlayer, and watch from a more comfy spot.

That's not the only way to watch Super Bowl 2022 live streams in the UK, as Sky Sports (which has been the home for NFL action throughout the season) will also have the big game. If you weren't watching all along, short-term Sky Sports plans can be acquired via Now TV.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams in Canada

If you don't have either national broadcaster TSN or CTV (which have previously offered the big game), get ready to get in Da Zone.

Canadian fans of American football are familiar with DAZN, which is the other big way to stream Super Bowl 2022 to watch Rams vs Bengals in Canada. DAZN provides a ton of content, including every NFL game, for CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Free Super Bowl 2022 live streams in Australia, Mexico and Germany

As you might have noticed above, we're all about not paying money for Super Bowl 2022. And while Americans and Brits have their own ways to stream the game for free, we're not the only ones.

Australia: Free Super Bowl live streams on 7Plus via Channel Seven. Also, those in Australia can watch on Kayo Sports.

Germany: Free Super Bowl live streams on ProSieben.

Mexico: Free Super Bowl live streams on Azteca 7.

Super Bowl 2022 odds and predictions

As of the time of publishing, DraftKings has the Rams as a 4-point favorite (in the recent days, various sportsbooks have kept to 4 and 4.5-points). The over/under for the game is still 48.5 points.

The moneyline is getting higher for the Rams (now -190), with the Bengals raising as well (now +160). So you would need to bet $190 to earn $100 in profit on the Rams and a $100 bet would return $160 for the Bengals.

Those numbers have tightened over recent days.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performers

The Super Bowl halftime show 2022, much like many others, features popular performers whose big hits were a while ago. And it may have one guest who just started rapping (though he did have a guest appearance decades ago).

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty)

And since we're in Inglewood, CA, Super Bowl 2022's halftime show performers include some local superstars who made it big, with Dr. Dre (of Compton), Snoop Dogg (of Long Beach), and Kendrick Lamar (of Compton). They'll be joined by Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Now, though, there are two rumors: the first is that The Rock will be rapping or performing at the big game. This is the most founded, per the below stills from this Instagram Reels post, which shows the former WWE champion at the SoFi Stadium and is captioned "You know when my mic 🎤 is in my hand 🤚🏾 something electrifying is going down 😉⚡️

Rehearsals for the SUPER BOWL and I’m already pumped and covered in goosebumps - just can’t help it."

(Image credit: The Rock on Instagram)

Oh, and rumor has it that the Doc and Eminem will be joined by one of their past co-horts, as 50 Cent is now the name on everyone's lips as we try and figure out what's going on to make the halftime show more surprising.