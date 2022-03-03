March Madness TV sales 2022 — best sales right now

TVs are about to undergo a massive round of price cuts. Retailers are offering March Madness TV sales with plenty of savings on big-screen TVs at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

If you're on the lookout for a big-screen TV, you'll find some of the best March Madness TV sales at Samsung. The retailer has its 4K QLED TVs on sale starting from $499. The sale includes mid-tier models and premium models like the Samsung QN90A which is up to $500 off.

Alternatively, Amazon is offering smart TVs from $119. While Amazon's sale has plenty of deals on 1080p sets, we recommend purchasing a 4K TV as the technology is now as cheap as buying a 1080p TV. Just be aware that the Big Ten and Big East college basketball tournaments will be streamed in 4K, but it's unclear if the March Madness games will be in 4K at this point. (They weren't in 4K last year).

Either way, make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for discounts on all-size TVs.

March Madness TV sales — at a glance

Best March Madness TV sales 2022

70-85 inch TVs

Onn 70" Roku 4K TV: now $548 @ Walmart

The Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV isn't on sale. However, priced at $548, it's one of the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TVs we've seen at Walmart. It's also one of the best bargains around if you want a massive screen for under $600. It features HDR support and three HDMI ports.

TCL 70" 4K Android TV: was $829 now $549 @ Best Buy

Want a big screen without the big price? Best Buy has the 70-inch TCL Android TV on sale for $549. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote.

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

This 2021 Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

Hisense U6G 65" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Insignia 70" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $669 @ Best Buy

This 70-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable March Madness TV sales we've seen for a big-screen QLED.

TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice TV: This killer deal saves you $500 on one of the best 75-inch 4K TVs on the market. In our TCL 5 series Roku TV review, we said this TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 75-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,499 @ Samsung

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

Sony 85" X85J LED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This killer March Madness TV deal saves you $700 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. This model features a huge 85-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. That big screen makes it perfect for the big games!

55-65 inch TVs

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $319 @ Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $278. That's the cheapest 55-inch 4K TV we could find right now and one of the best March Madness TV sales around. The TV offers HDR support, voice control via its voice remote, 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV is the perfect low-budget TV for consumers on a tight budget. It features HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant. As part of its latest March Madness TV sales — Best Buy has it on sale for $399.

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $496 @ Amazon

This 2021 Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers. This is one of the best March Madness Tv sales we've seen this week as the TV is now at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 4K TV Sale: deals from $499 @ Samsung

Samsung's TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Samsung is slashing the price of various 4K TVs with pricing that starts at $499. It's one of the best March Madness TV sales out there for fans of premium TVs.

Sony 65" X85J 4K TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $200 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a large 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,097 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best March Madness TV sales we've seen for this set.

Samsung 55" QN90A QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

This deal takes a whopping $502 off this Samsung QLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far this year. Featuring a bright 55-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels.

65" Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Samsung

This TV deal knocks a whole $200 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 65-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

When is March Madness 2022

The NCAA tournament for March Madness 2022 begins with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. The Final Four will be played on April 2 in New Orleans. The NCAA championship game will then be played on April 4.

Do TVs go on sale for March Madness?

Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart offer steep March Madness TV sales in celebration of the big games. To be fair, TV sales can be found year-round. However, March through April see an extra spike in discounts as retailers offer enticing deals to get consumers to upgrade to a new TV in time for the games. You'll typically find the best March Madness TV sales on big-screen sets (55 inches and above) with prices as low as $299.

Who has the best March Madness TV sales right now

No one retailer offers the best March Madness TV deals. Instead, our favorite sales right now are coming from Best Buy and Amazon. For instance, if you're looking for a new OLED TV — Best Buy is taking as much as $500 off OLED TVs from LG, Sony, and Vizio. Not to be outdone, Amazon has numerous TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices on sale as part of its March Madness TV deals.