<a id="elk-e471ed74-2441-42d1-a052-8aa346720513"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-tom-s-guide-live-oscars-2026-coverage-2">Welcome to Tom&rsquo;s Guide live Oscars 2026 coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="13f5c64a-9596-4e2d-a8cb-94ed3570afe6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="5TvfYy5KB5553jCmqKUb4a" name="Oscars-getty-2.jpg" alt="An Oscar statue at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball press preview" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/5TvfYy5KB5553jCmqKUb4a.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Valerie Macon / Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="1e391dd5-2a0f-46f0-a64f-97e05d67954f">Welcome to Tom&rsquo;s Guide live coverage of the Oscars 2026. It&rsquo;s set to be a night full of A-list stars, tearful (overly long) speeches, and a fond look back at the best movies of 2025.</p><p>This year&rsquo;s Academy Awards are shaping up to be a fiercely fought contest between "Sinners" and &ldquo;"One Battle After Another".&rdquo; It&rsquo;s a race that is tough to call. But we&rsquo;re going to try, with our own competitive Oscars 2026 prediction game. We&rsquo;ll run you through most of the categories and give you our predictions of which movie will be taking home the Oscar gold.</p><p>Then, when the show starts at 7 p.m. ET, we&rsquo;ll bring you the latest live updates, a confirmed list of every winner, and our up-to-the-minute reactions to the 98th Academy Awards.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>