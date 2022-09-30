Best innerspring mattresses on Amazon for $400 or under

Amazon is home to everything you could possibly want, including mattresses. If you can't remember the last time you've swapped out your mattress, then chances are you probably need a new one. Fortunately, there are some excellent replacement options available for much less than you can expect – in this guide, we've rounded up the best innerspring mattresses on Amazon for $400 and under for a queen size.

While $400 isn't going to get you the very best mattress around, all of our picks offer excellent value for money, and are ideal if you're on a tight budget, or are looking for an occasional mattress for a spare room. Amazon offers convenience and a huge range to choose from, but be aware you'll almost certainly sacrifice extras like a sleep trial if you choose to shop here rather than going direct to the brand website.

It also offers extremely low prices. These mattresses are all under $400 for a queen without Amazon's regular deals, so that could very well mean you're paying even less. Prime Day is a good time to buy (it's usually in July, but this year there's a second event happening in October, so watch out for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale).

What is an innerspring mattress? Innerspring mattresses utilize a metal coil support system for the base and are covered with fabric and cushioning for comfort. They tend to have a quilted top as opposed to squishy memory foam, and typically cost more than a memory-foam only model, which makes these models even more worthy of consideration (you'll find a wider selection of mattress types from a range of retailers in our general best cheap mattress roundup). Read on for our pick of the best innerspring mattresses on Amazon under $400.

The best innerspring mattress on Amazon under $400

(Image credit: Zinus)

1. Zinus 10" tight top innerspring mattress The best innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon overall Specifications Height: 10 inches Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-year limited Price (MSRP): $142 - $259.95 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Provides pressure relief + Plush microfiber quilted cover + CertiPUR-US certified Reasons to avoid - Ideal for stomach sleepers only - Lacks memory foam

The best innerspring mattress on Amazon for $400 is one that does it all – think comfort and support. The Zinus 10" Tight Top Innerspring Mattress features four layers: a coil system base, a high-density foam base, followed by Viscolatex foam, and topped with another layer of high-density foam. The coil base provides support to promote spinal alignment and pressure relief while the foam layers offer structure and reliable edge support. Plus, the foam meets CertiPUR-US standards for durability, performance, and materials, which means your mattress should last a good amount of time.

Reviewers praise this mattress for its comfort, price, and firm construction. Many commented that this mattress helped to relieve back and overall body pain, and that it keeps a relatively steady temperature. That's not always the case with cheaper foam mattresses, and means this might be a good choice for hot sleepers who are typically caught tossing and turning trying to find that one cool patch. Some customers suggest adding a topper to create a more plush feel, but that isn't a deal breaker for a majority (if you do decide to do that, our best mattress topper guide will help you find an amazing one). As a bed-in-a-box, it'll get delivered to your doorstep in a compact box, ready for you to position in your room of choice. All you need to do is take it out and after 72 hours it's all ready to go.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

2. LINENSPA 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress The best hybrid innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon Specifications Firmness (1-10): 5 (medium-firm) Height: 10 inches Trial length: N/A Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-year limited Price (MSRP): $199.99 - $319.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gel top for cooling + Hybrid construction – innerspring and memory foam + Caters to pressure points Reasons to avoid - Noticeable odor upon opening

This hybrid mattress combines innerspring coils and memory foam together for a supportive mattress suitable for all sleepers. The mattress features three layers (two memory foam and one coil). Find steel springs at the base of the mattress for support and durability followed by a comfort and memory foam layer for an extra plush feel. Whether you're a side, neck, or back sleeper, this innerspring mattress contours to your body with its thick memory foam layer while simultaneously relieving pressure and tension with its firmness level designed to hit the sweet spot between soft and firm.

Note, that the mattress is CertiPUR-US certified so you can sleep soundly knowing that Linenspa has met standards for content, emissions, and durability during production. Reviewers share how their back pain disappeared once they started using this mattress and were able to sleep on it the night it arrived – so you won't have to wait a long time to sleep in your new bed. Keep in mind, you may notice a faint chemical smell upon opening, but that has been seen to dissipate over a few hours.

(Image credit: Modway)

3. Modway Jenna 10" Queen Innerspring Mattress The best innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon for couples Specifications Firmness: 3.5 (soft-firm) Height: 10" Trial length: N/A nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 1-year warranty Price (MSRP) : $242.26-$350.41 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Soft quilted pillow top + Good motion isolation + Hybrid – innersprings and memory foam Reasons to avoid - Only 1-year warranty - Softer, so not as good for those with back issues

When it comes to looking for a bed to support you and your partner, you'll want one that's not only comfortable, but designed with motion isolation in mind. With individually cased springs, this mattress limits the amount of movement between areas of the bed to help promote a restful night's sleep without disturbances. Unlike other mattresses, this one has a tight quilted polyester top for an ultra-smooth feel even with its responsive foam, egg crate foam, and felt liner. Plus, if you're the type of person who spends a lot of time in bed, the coils work to prevent sagging in the center for a 'good as new' look and feel every night.

Reviewers believe the price point at under $400 is reasonable considering the quality and size of the mattress which gives it some extra brownie points. However, some complain that the edge support isn't the best so you'll want to take extra caution when turning around and getting off the mattress.

(Image credit: Molblly)

4. Molblly 10 inch Innerspring Mattress The best innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon for hot sleepers Specifications Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Height: 10 inches Trial length: N/A Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-year limited Price (MSRP): $259.99-$389.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + CertiPUR-US certified + Sturdy edge support + Minimal motion transfer Reasons to avoid - May notice sagging after a year

If you're a hot sleeper, then you know the struggle of finding a mattress that will keep you cool during the night. This innerspring mattress features breathable wave foam which not only provides a plush surface for resting, but also allows air to travel through the mattress. Additionally, find layers of pressure relief foam, comfort foam, and individually wrapped coils which give the mattress its medium-firm feel. For those with sensitive skin, the fabric is CertiPUR-US certified so you can rest assured that it's free from unhealthy chemicals like formaldehyde and other heavy metals.

Reviewers praise the mattress for eliminating their night sweats while providing a comfortable sleeping surface. However, some did notice the mattress began to sag in the center after six months to one year of use, which you'll want to keep in mind if you're wanting something for regular, long-term use.

(Image credit: Classic Brands)

5. Classic Brands Decker Memory Foam and Innerspring Mattress The best innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon for heavy people Specifications Firmness: 9 (firm) Height: 10 inches Trial length: N/A Shipping: Free Warranty: 10-years Price (MSRP): $254.75- $369.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hybrid – Memory foam and innersprings + Low motion transfer + Orthopedic support Reasons to avoid - Takes a long time to expand - Perhaps too firm for some tastes

In the market for a firm mattress? Well, innerspring mattresses tend to be the way to go when you're looking for a mattress that's more firm and sturdy. Not only can they be great for heavy sleepers, but also for those with joint pain. The mattress features four layers: memory foam, comfort foam, wrapped innerspring, and a high density base. The memory foam contours the body, especially the spine, neck, and back, to alleviate pain and provide alignment for those with joint issues. Plus, it's great for hot sleepers as its ventilation system moves air through the mattress for better circulation. Reviewers like how it's super supportive, but after prolonged use, you may notice a decrease in firmness on the side you've rested on more often – this can be more problematic for those who sit up on the bed whether to work or watch television on a regular basis.

How to choose the best innerspring mattress under $400 on Amazon

When choosing the best innerspring mattress, you'll want to consider a few elements: edge support, motion isolation, price, warranty, and construction. Finding a mattress with sturdy edge support will help prevent unwanted slips whether in the middle of the night or when getting up in the morning. Motion isolation is crucial for people who want to be able to sleep soundly with someone else in the bed (that means not feeling the constant twists and turns of your partner). In terms of warranty, most mattresses on Amazon typically follow the protocol from the brand unless stated otherwise. You'll want to double check with the fine print before purchasing just so there's no confusion. Lastly, you'll want to consider the material. For more support, opt for a complete innerspring mattress. However, if you need a relatively plush feel, you could opt for a hybrid to get the best of both worlds.

Should I buy a cheap mattress on Amazon?

Whether or not you should buy a cheap mattress on Amazon depends on what you're looking to get out of it. For example, if you're moving into a forever home, then you might want to invest in something more high-quality since you'll want it to last a long time. However, if your mattress is for a seldom-used guest room, then a cheaper mattress might be better just so you have a place for people to sleep when they come over without having to spend a fortune. It's also important to keep in mind that Amazon doesn't offer trial periods on the mattress unlike the brands themselves, which could be considered a down-side.