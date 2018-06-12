Fortnite Is On the Switch! How to Get It Now

The rumors were true: Fortnite has arrived on the Nintendo Switch! Announced at the Nintendo Direct that the company is doing as a part of E3, the massively popular Battle Royale game is available today (June 12), for free!

Released at 1pm Eastern (10am Pacific), Fortnite is now available for download in the Nintendo Switch eShop online store. In addition to local multiplayer against others playing on their Switches, you'll also get cross-platform play, against those on PCs, Macs, Xbox One, Android and iOS.

Switch players will also be able to engage in local multiplayer play, and it appears you'll be able to engage in smack-talk by connecting a 3.5mm headset to the Switch for voice chat (which is massive for the console).

MORE: Nintendo E3 Recap: Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon and Fortnite



This is a major boon for gamers who want Fortnite on the go, and with real, physical controllers, instead of the virtualized ones you get on screen in the mobile versions.

Making it easier to play Fortnite anywhere you go should only help to increase Fortnite's rampant popularity, as the game is already the biggest in the world.

Credit: Nintendo/YouTube