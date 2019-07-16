There's still one day left to score big Amazon Prime Day deals, and that includes some solid discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

On Amazon, you can get the Switch with a free $35 eShop card, which is a great way to snag a few cheap indie games at no extra cost. This is the same deal we saw on the Switch last Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart is offering an arguably even more compelling deal on the Switch. For $329, you get a Switch, a choice of five great Nintendo games (including Breath of the Wild), and either a power bank or case.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $374 now just $329 This great Switch bundle gets you the console, your choice of five Nintendo games, and either a case or power bank for a low price. View Deal

You can currently snag a pair of Joy-Con controllers for $69.99 ($10 off). These detachable controllers can be used in handheld mode, turned into a standard controller with a Joy-Con grip or used as two mini controllers, so it always helps to have an extra pair for multiplayer Switch games.

If Nintendo Switch game deals are what you're after, Amazon has must-have games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $49 ($10 off). Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so this is a great chance to score some of the best Switch games for a solid discount.

Walmart has the Poke Ball Plus on sale for the $40. Traditionally priced at $50, that's $10 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Switch accessory. Amazon also has this same Poke Ball on sale for the same price.

Meanwhile, Google Express continues to offer the Nintendo Switch Console for $289.99 ($10 off) via coupon, "JULYSAVE19". This deal ends on August 4.

Check out our list below for the best Nintendo Switch console and bundle deals online and in stores.

Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Nintendo Switch Console for $289.99

Gamers who want to game from just about anywhere can benefit from the Nintendo Switch. For a limited time, it's $10 off via coupon, "JULYSAVE19". View Deal

Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces 1- 2: was $377 now $360

This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, a dock, 2 red/blue Joy-Cons, and full game downloads of Mario Tennis and 1-2 Switch.

Nintendo Switch Starlink Bundle for $318 ($23)

Nintendo Switch Game Deals



Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounts on select Nintendo Switch games.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59.99 now $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game that every Switch owner should play.



Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

If you're looking for Nintendo Switch accessories, you may find use of the PowerA Joy-Con/Pro Controller Charging Dock which Amazon has on sale for $14.97 ($15 off).