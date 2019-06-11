AMD Launches Ryzen 9 3950X: World’s First 16-Core CPU

LOS ANGELES, CA - AMD is keeping its foot on the gas and bringing some much-needed competition on both the CPU and GPU fronts. During E3 2019, the company announced the world’s first 16-core mainstream desktop processor.

Ryzen 9 3950X

Available in September, the third-generation Ryzen 9 3950X processor is priced at an aggressive $749. In addition to the previously unheard of 16 cores, the chip also has 32-threads, making it a rather formidable opponent in the ongoing component wars. And, in a bit of future-proofing, it supports PCIe 4.0.

Using AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, the 3950X is capable of some impressive feats, and to prove it AMD broke out the liquid nitrogen and the company’s new Ryzen Master Software utility to break a few records. Pushing the clock speed from 4.7 to 5.375 GHz, the CPU achieved a multi-thread score 12,167 on Cinebench R20, a synthetic performance benchmark.

Ryzen 7 3700X and 3800X

The company also unveiled it’s more mid-tier APUs, the Ryzen 7 3700X and the 7 3800X, which have 8-cores and are priced at $329 and $399, respectively. There’s also the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X, which costs $499. Each of these processors offer PCIe 4.0 compatibility. And according to our sister site, Tom’s Hardware, AMD also unveiled a pair of budget-conscious chips: the quad-core Ryzen 5 3400 ($149) and the entry-level Ryzen 3 3200 ($99).

Navi graphics cards: 5700 series

AMD had more tricks in its bag, with its new Navi graphics cards. Using the new RDNA architecture, the 5700 series GPUs sport faster clock speeds and better performance than its predecessors. The most affordable option, the $379 Radeon RX 5700, offers 36 compute units (CU) with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 256 Stream Processors with a base clock of 1.5GHz, a 1.7GHz boost clock and a 1.6GHz game clock. The more powerful Radeon RX 5700 bumps the specs to 40CUs, 2,560 Stream Processors, 8GB of VRAM a 1.6GHz base clock, 1.9GHz boost clock and 1.8GHz game clock.

50th Anniversary Edition Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU

Feeling festive, AMD also unveiled its 50th Anniversary Edition Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Available in limited quantities starting in September, the $449 cards have a gold-accented aluminum case. Similar to the regular RX 5700, the Anniversary Edition features 40CUs, but has a higher boost clock of 1.9GHz.

Although AMD showed off performance results of its new chips and cards against its rival Intel, we’ll hold off our final judgement for when we get the components in house.

