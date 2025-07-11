Final call! This Meta Quest 3 VR upgrade is now the lowest its ever been for Prime Day

The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S are my favorite VR headsets, but there's room for improvement. That's where this Kiwi Design K4 Duo Audio Head Strap with Battery comes in, and if you're after a VR upgrade, I highly recommend grabbing it at its lowest price ever before Prime Day ends.

The Kiwi Design K4 Duo is now nearly $50 off at Amazon, all the way down from its usual $159 price. I've used this head strap for over a month, and with its near 3 hours of additional battery, extremely comfortable (and adjustable) strap and immersive audio from its attached earphones, I've used my Meta Quest 3 more than ever.

Prime Day is in its final hours, so it's also your last chance to grab the Meta Quest 3S at an all-time-low price of $249. If you're after that VR audio and battery upgrade, though, then this deal on the Kiwi Design K4 Duo is a sure-fire win.

Lowest price Kiwi Design K4 Duo Audio Head Strap with Battery: was $159 now $111 at Amazon Kiwi Design's K4 Duo gives the Quest 3 and 3S the VR upgrade they deserve, with nearly 3 hours of additional battery life, dual-port fast charging, comfy padding and an adjustable fit. Better yet, it comes with padded earphones with 40mm drivers that make gaming in VR sound incredible.

While the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S have their merits, the VR headsets are short on battery life, and the head strap that comes in the box isn't the most comfortable. That's why an upgrade is needed, and the Kiwi Design K4 Duo delivers.

In my Kiwi Design K4 Duo review, I noted one of its downsides was its hefty price tag. Considering the premium comfort, audio, and extended battery life it offers, it's understandable. Now that it's down to $111 for Prime Day, this audio head strap with battery is worth it for any Quest 3 or 3S user.

Thanks to its dual 45W charging system, not only does it give me 3 extra hours in VR compared to the usual 2 hours, but it can also charge the Quest 3/3S simultaneously. That means you're essentially getting double the battery life in the same amount of time it takes the VR headsets to juice up.

More time in VR means more time punching thugs in Batman: Arkham Shadow, but the K4 Duo also offers an adjustable, secure fit with comfortable padding so you can frantically move around in VR with ease. That especially comes in handy in games like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip.

Speaking of rhythm-based games, the padded earphones offer an immersive soundscape with their 40mm drivers. Audio is crisp and detailed, and while it can get a little hot around the ears after a long session, this is exactly the way to get fully absorbed in a VR world.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

In games like Metro: Awakening, it's thrilling (and terrifying) to hear all the whispers and creepy sounds of the creatures that lurk, and jamming out to tunes in Smash Drums never sounded better.

So, if you're looking to give your Quest 3 or Quest 3S new life with longer battery life, immersive audio and a comfortable fit, get some massive savings on Kiwi Design's K4 Duo audio head strap before the deal is gone.

As we approach the final hours of Amazon's massive sale, now's the time to grab extra savings on plenty of our favorite tech (and beyond), and you'll find them all in our Amazon Prime Day live blog.