Apple Vision Pro with M4 chip and redesigned strap reportedly coming this year — but there's bad news for the new lighter model

A new model of the Apple Vision Pro is coming later this year according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new version of the headset will allegedly feature an M4 chip, a massive leap in performance over the M2 processor currently in the hardware.

Gurman also reported that the new model will feature a redesigned strap that should make it more comfortable wear over longer sessions.

The Vision Pro weights around 1.3 pounds which is more than both the Meta's Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets they're around 1.1 pounds. On your head, those extra .2 lbs add up over time.

According to Gurman, Apple won't alter the weight of the second generation Vision Pro. However, the redesigned strap is meant to greatly mitigate neck strain and head pain from wearing the headset.

(Image credit: Future)

Currently, the Vision Pro comes with two straps, a Solo Knit and a Dual Loop band. The Solo Knit is what you usually see in product shots of the Vision Pro from Apple. Though reportedly the Dual Loop is preferred by most users as it features multiple points of contact for support.

The upgraded Vision Pro is meant to be a stop-gap between versions. And Apple isn't expected to drop the price from the current high level of $3,499. That said the current model should get better with the new visionOS 26 launching later this year.

There have been a number of rumors that Apple is working on a lighter and cheaper version of the Vision Pro, a Vision Air if you will.

Gurman claims the lighter model isn't launching until 2027, which aligns with previous reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claims the refresh would feature an M5 chip.

