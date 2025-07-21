New Meta prototype headsets combine goggle-like design with ultra-wide VR — and it could be a sneak peek at the Meta Quest 4

The Meta Quest 4 may not arrive until 2027, but for now, we may have seen a sneak peek of what the next VR headset is heading towards — and it comes with a mighty field of view (FOV).

Researchers at Meta Reality Labs have revealed VR and MR headset prototypes offering an ultra-wide horizontal FOV of 180 degrees, with a goggle-like design that hangs over the user's face. This is a huge leap over the Meta Quest 3, which offers around a 100-degree FOV.

In the report, the researchers demonstrate the VR and MR prototype headsets, comparing the views in virtual and mixed reality to those of a Meta Quest 3.

Meta Reality Lab researchers using VR (left) and MR (right) protoype headsets (Image credit: Meta)

The VR prototype uses "high-curvature reflective polarizers" in a custom optical design to achieve its ultra-wide field of view, while the MR headset also offers the same FOV but uses 80MP cameras at 60 frames per second (FPS).

A video showcases the difference in view between virtual and mixed reality, and there's a clear distinction in what is visible. Notably, the Quest 3 is shown with a circular view of an office, with the prototype's FOV offering a wider horizontal view — now with a person in sight.

You can see the difference in views in both VR and MR below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta)

"We [developed] a pair of wide field-of-view headsets, each achieving a horizontal FOV of 180 degrees with resolution and form factor comparable to current consumer devices," the research report states. "Our prototype headsets establish a new state-of-the-art in immersive virtual and mixed reality experiences, pointing to the user benefits of wider FOVs for entertainment and telepresence applications."

As the report points out, humans have a horizontal field of view of around 200 degrees, so these headsets aim to bring our sight closer to what's seen in VR and MR. It also notes that other consumer VR devices offer a wide field of view, like the Pimax Crystal Super with its 140 FOV (as Road to VR points out), but "come at the cost of larger form factors, limiting physical comfort and social acceptance."

This would be a major upgrade for many of the best VR headsets, but it remains to be seen if we'll see the features of these prototypes in action anytime soon.

A hint at the Meta Quest 4?

(Image credit: Meta)

While the Meta Quest 4 is rumored to be delayed in favor of "Meta Celeste" smart glasses, the VR and MR headset prototypes may give us an inkling of what to expect in next-gen devices.

Rumors of "Quest 4 VR goggles" have been rumbling, as per a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and with these prototypes resembling more of a goggle-like design, this may be what Meta is heading towards.

Plus, with this jump in horizontal FOV allowing for further immersion into VR and MR, this could be a key upgrade for the upcoming VR headset. Still, this is only a prototype, and it's unclear whether Meta will ultimately incorporate something like this into its plans.

It will be interesting to see what type of upgrades the rumored Meta Quest 4 will arrive with, but if it's a broader field of view, it will certainly be welcome.

