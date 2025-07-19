I gave my Mac mini M4 the ultimate upgrade with this Mac Pro-style case — and it fixes some of my biggest complaints

When it comes to putting together the perfect desk setup for your needs, a little customization can go a long way to making a great product even more useful.

Don’t get me wrong, the Mac mini M4 is easily one of the best mini PCs you can get today but as I noted in my Mac mini M4 review, it isn’t perfect.

The upgrade from 8GB to 16GB of unified memory is certainly a welcome change as is its powerful new M4 chip and completely redesigned aluminum case. However, after spending 8 months with the Mac mini M4, my original gripes with the device still ring true today.

For starters, the Mac mini M4 doesn’t have any USB-A ports whatsoever. Instead, you get two USB-C ports on the front and three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. While this is fine if you’re using Apple’s wireless accessories like a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, it isn’t ideal if you have older peripherals you’d rather use instead.

The Mac mini M4’s power button is also in an odd position on the underside of the device. If you leave your computer running 24/7, then this might not be a problem. However, if you like to power your computer down at the end of the day while saving a bit on your electric bill at the same time, it’s less than ideal.

Finally, the base version of the Mac mini M4 only comes with 256GB of storage. This likely isn’t enough for most people and upgrading to a higher storage tier costs $200 each time you do so which makes what is normally a very affordable Mac at $599 less enticing.

While there are a lot of different hubs and stands which address the Mac mini M4’s biggest downsides like this one from Satechi, I recently tried out Orico’s new MiniPro Dock Case. I think I might finally be done customizing my Mac mini for good, especially now that it looks like a mini Mac Pro.

Orico MiniPro Dock Case: was $98 now $89 at oricotechs.com This all-aluminum enclosure for your Mac mini M4 or Mac mini M4 Pro gives your mini PC a Mac Pro-style look in a much smaller package. It also adds more ports, gives you the ability to add up to 8TB of additional storage with an M.2 SSD and you can easily reach your Mac mini M4’s power button.

A perfect fit for an easy install

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just like the Mac mini M4 itself, Orico’s MiniPro Dock Case also features an all-aluminum chassis. However, unlike some of the other stands and hubs you can get, this one doesn’t go under or on top of Apple’s smallest Mac yet. Instead, you literally put your Mac mini M4 inside and close the lid.

To prevent scratching and your Mac mini M4 moving around inside it, Orico has outfitted its MiniPro Dock Case with a silicone inner lining that holds the device in place. While the sides of the case have a smooth matte finish, the front and back have those same circular cutouts you’d find on the significantly more expensive Mac Pro.

There are also two carrying handles on top and metal feet on the bottom to complete the look. However, you won’t find any optional wheels like the ones for the Mac Pro but at $699 for the wheels themselves, you’re probably better off without one of Apple’s most expensive optional accessories yet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Installing your Mac mini M4 inside Orico’s MiniPro Dock Case is as simple as can be. You just push the slider on top to remove its side panel and from there, you just push your Mac mini inside.

I like this approach over some of the other hubs I’ve seen as you get a completely self-contained unit that also keeps your Mac mini M4 safe from scratches. While I haven’t tried it yet (nor do I plan to), I bet the MiniPro Dock Case would also protect the computer if it happened to fall off your desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Orico sells two versions of its MiniPro Dock Case: one with a free slot for an SSD and one with a pre-installed SSD. I decided to check out the former as not only is it cheaper but you can also expand its storage all the way up to 8TB. To access the SSD slot, there’s a removable panel on the bottom of the case and you get a pad of thermal paste to put under your SSD to keep it cool once it’s installed.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Opening the bottom panel and moving my 1TB WD-Black SSD from my Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub & Stand to Orico’s MiniPro Dock Case was a breeze and only took a few minutes. With my Mac mini M4 and SSD both installed, it was time to plug everything back in and take my new faux Mac Pro for a spin.

Ports and power right where you need them

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I have to admit that with both the Mac mini M4 on its own and with Satechi’s stand and hub underneath it, I was often inclined to tuck this Apple-powered mini PC out of the way.

Now with it inside the MiniPro Dock Case, I felt like it deserved to be front and center which is why I put it on the left side of the desk shelf on top of my desk. Not only is it now a conversation piece but with the underside of the Mac mini M4 exposed, the computer is getting a lot more airflow too.

Just like with Satechi’s stand and hub, the MiniPro Dock case uses a single cable to connect to your Mac mini M4. One nice touch with this case though is that it’s a detachable cable instead of a hardwired one like on Satechi’s which means you can always replace it later on if you need to. I also like the fact that Orico sprung for a braided white cable as this definitely fits better with Apple’s whole aesthetic.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Around front, you get easy access to both a microSD and an SD card reader at the very bottom. However, there are also large square and rectangular cutouts that allow you to easily reach the Mac mini M4’s front ports.

They sit a bit farther back inside the MiniPro Dock but I actually kind of like this as they blend into the case when you don’t need them but are easy to reach when you do.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Besides its unique look and just how easy it is to add extra storage, the other great thing about the MiniPro Dock case is that the Mac mini M4’s power button is much more accessible. On hubs and stands where your Mac mini sits on top, you still have to reach around the back to access it but this way, it’s just right there by all the ports at the back.

Speaking of rear ports, all of the Mac mini M4’s original ones are contained within a similar cutout on the back of the case. However, in addition to these ones, you also get two USB-A ports on either side under them with an extra USB-C port in between.

At my Mac desk setup, I’m using one of those USB-A ports for the full-size Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard and the other for a trackball mouse from Logitech. While a lot of people have moved on to using Bluetooth for their peripherals, I still prefer 2.4 GHz wireless USB dongles.

The reason for this is that I often move from using one mini PC to another and I just plug one of them in and be ready to go as opposed to having to go through the Bluetooth pairing process each time.

It’s worth noting though that the Logitech Ergo M575S mouse and Satechi SM3 keyboard I’m currently using at this desk setup both have Bluetooth support too.

Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard: $119 at Amazon

This low-profile, full-size mechanical keyboard works with both Mac and Windows and comes in either a light gray/white or dark gray/gray variation. You can connect up to two devices over Bluetooth, use the included 2.4 GHz dongle or connect it to your computer over USB-C. The SM3 also features low-profile brown switches and a rechargeable 2,500 mAh battery.

A whole new way to Mac mini

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

From the Geekom A6 to the Khadas Mind, there are tons of great mini PCs out there for different workflows and desk setups. However, with the Mac mini M4, there are endless accessories that allow you to customize the look and experience of using Apple’s mini PC.

While you can get a similarly-specced, Windows-based mini PC for the same price or even cheaper, you’re losing out on the ability to customize it after the fact.

Whether you want a hub with more ports, a stand or even an under-desk mount, the possibilities are almost endless. They’re not just for looks either as you can see with Orico’s MiniPro Dock Case and Satechi’s Mac mini M4 Hub & Stand since they both allow you to add additional storage without having to pay the Apple tax to do so.

Whatever option you decide to go with, you always have the freedom to change things up later while bringing over any extra storage you added.

As for me, I plan on keeping my Mac mini M4 in this MiniPro Dock Case for the foreseeable future as not only do I love its unique look but with the computer now standing up vertically, it helps free up even more space on my desk.