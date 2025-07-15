Anker's new Nano desktop charger will declutter your space and fast-charge your MacBook in 30 minutes
Declutter your desk
A new version of Anker's Nano Charging Station (via AnkerInsider) is now available in the U.S. after popping up in Japan earlier this year.
The desktop charger features multiple AC outlets and USB ports and is listed as a 7-in-1, 100W power output. It features two retractable USB-C cables.
Of the seven outputs, three are AC outlets on the rear of the charging station. One side features two USB ports, a 100W USB-C and a 12W USB-A port.
Anker's Nano Charging Station features seven outputs, including three AC ports, two retractable USB-C cables, and 100W output power. Plus, it has an LCD screen that tracks charging and the device's temperature.
There is one retractable USB-C cable on each side of the station that can extend up to 2.3 feet in length. Anker claims that it has tested these cables for over 18,000 pulls and bends, and that they should last for up to five years.
The 100W output can reportedly charge a MacBook Pro (M3) to 50% in 35 minutes or a MacBook Pro 14 (M4) to 50% in 30 minutes.
Anker's Nano station features a 1.3-inch LCD display with real-time charging information or the internal temperature of the device. The charger does come with active cooling technology that allegedly measures the temperature over 6,000,000 times daily.
The new Anker Nano Charging Station 7-in-1 is available from Amazon now at $89.99. It's only available in black, although a white variant is expected to launch in Japan at some point.
