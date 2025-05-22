Best RTX 40 laptop deals in May 2025 — I found the best deals on RTX 40-series gaming laptops from across the web

On the hunt for one of the best gaming laptops on a budget? Your best bet is to shop these RTX 40-series laptop deals. Now that Nvidia’s new 50-series of graphics cards has hit the scene, many retailers are slashing prices on gaming laptops with cards ranging from RTX 4050 to RTX 4090.

For example, right now you can get the Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,399 at Amazon. Equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, it can easily handle all the best PC games and more. With $200 off, it’s an awesome buy right now.

RTX 40 series gaming laptops

RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ 15 w/ RTX 4050: was $979 now $929 at Amazon The budget-friendly Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop just got more budget thanks to this discount. If you're happy with impressive 1080p gaming performance (and a great keyboard,) this laptop will be right up your alley. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Don't expect high-quality gaming performance, but do expect a lot of bang for your buck.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $965 at Amazon The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.

RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals

Dell G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon This Dell G16 is one capable machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.

Gigabyte Aorus X16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,949 now $1,799 at Amazon This laptop is decked out with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of RAM (great for tab-hoarders) and an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. You also get 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with support for a max 165Hz refresh rate.

RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals

MSI Stealth 18 w/ RTX 4080: was $3,299 now $2,574 at Best Buy If you’re searching for a high-end gaming rig that’ll stand the test of time and handle AAA games with ease, look no further. Save on this MSI Stealth 18 configuration, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4080 GPU, and 1TB of SSD storage. And here’s the best feature: an 18-inch UHD (3840 x 2560) display with a max 120Hz refresh rate.

RTX 4090 gaming laptop deals