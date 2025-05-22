Best RTX 40 laptop deals in May 2025 — I found the best deals on RTX 40-series gaming laptops from across the web
You don't need the latest RTX 50 laptops to have a great gaming experience
On the hunt for one of the best gaming laptops on a budget? Your best bet is to shop these RTX 40-series laptop deals. Now that Nvidia’s new 50-series of graphics cards has hit the scene, many retailers are slashing prices on gaming laptops with cards ranging from RTX 4050 to RTX 4090.
For example, right now you can get the Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,399 at Amazon. Equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, it can easily handle all the best PC games and more. With $200 off, it’s an awesome buy right now.
I’ll be sharing all my favorite deals on RTX 40 series gaming laptops here, so stay tuned to this page. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes page and our Apple deals coverage.
RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals
The budget-friendly Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop just got more budget thanks to this discount. If you're happy with impressive 1080p gaming performance (and a great keyboard,) this laptop will be right up your alley. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Don't expect high-quality gaming performance, but do expect a lot of bang for your buck.
The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.
At $400 off, this Omen laptop is a nice gateway to PC gaming. We especially like its 16.1-inch 1080p display with 165Hz response time. It also packs a Core i7-14700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.
RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals
This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray”, with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Team Green’s GPU is backed by Intel's Gen 14 i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
This Dell G16 is one capable machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.
This 5-pound Lenovo laptop offers good gaming power courtesy of its Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. That's enough to run even the best Steam games at good to great framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.
This laptop is decked out with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 32GB of RAM (great for tab-hoarders) and an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. You also get 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with support for a max 165Hz refresh rate.
RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals
If you’re searching for a high-end gaming rig that’ll stand the test of time and handle AAA games with ease, look no further. Save on this MSI Stealth 18 configuration, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4080 GPU, and 1TB of SSD storage. And here’s the best feature: an 18-inch UHD (3840 x 2560) display with a max 120Hz refresh rate.
RTX 4090 gaming laptop deals
This 17-inch beast packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. That mighty graphics card is paired with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB Gen 4 M.2 NVMe drive. With a 17.3-inch IPS screen with a max resolution of 1440p (2560 x 1440) and a refresh rate of 240Hz, you're going to be able to run your favorite PC games at ultra-fast frame rates on the Aorus 17x.
