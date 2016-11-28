Want Good Amazon Deals This Holiday Season? Talk to Alexa

This holiday season you don't have to lift a finger to take advantage of some of Amazon's best deals.

The mega-retailer is offering consumers "voice shopping deals," which allowfolks with devices such as the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot to take advantage of exclusive sales simply by ordering via voice.

George W. Bailey / Shutterstock.com

You can see all of Amazon's Alexa deals by visiting Amazon's Alexa Deals page. Ordering is as simple as saying things like "Alexa, order a Samsung TV," or "Alexa, order a Star Wars robot." Here are some Alexa deals highlights:

Amazon Tap for $79 ($50 off)

Amazon Tap Sling Cover for $15 ($5 off)

Samsung 32-inch 1080p TV for $119 ($80 off)

Sphero BB-8 Robot for $90 ($30 off)

Alexa-enabled Philips Hue LED Starter Kit for $55 ($70 off)

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing in a free $10 Amazon gift card for anyone who orders something over $20 via Alexa. That could come in handy while browsing the retailer's bevy of holiday deals, which will last through December 22.

Alexa is currently available on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap speakers, as well as on Fire TV and select Fire Tablets. She's a pretty nifty assistant that can control your music and tell you the news and weather — it certainly doesn't hurt that she can also save you some cash too.