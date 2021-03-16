Sleep Week sale takes $150 off Brentwood mattresses

Brentwood Home's Sleep Week deals are in full swing with discounts on a variety of mattresses, pillows, and more.

For instance, right now you can get the Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress for $799. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this sustainable mattress. It's also one of the best mattress deals we've during Sleep Awareness Week.

Brentwood Yoga Pillow: was $49 now $39 @ Brentwood

Brentwood is taking 20% off its entire Crystal Cove Yoga Pillows and Cushions via coupon code "YOGA20". It's one of the best deals we've seen from Brentwood. After coupon, the Crystal Cove Pranayama Pillow costs just $39 (was $49). View Deal

Brentwood Crystal Cove Mattress: was $899 now $749 @ Brentwood Home

The Crystal Cove mattress is a dual-sided hybrid mattress designed to promote deep, restorative sleep. The vegan mattress uses activated charcoal-infused memory foam with precision-tuned coils on one side and a gentle-firm natural latex on the other side. Use coupon code "SLEEPWEEK" to take $150 off all mattresses. After discount, the twin costs $749 (was $899), whereas the queen costs $1,149 (was $1,299). View Deal

Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $899 now from $799 @ Brentwood Home

Save $100 on the Hybrid Latex Mattress during the Brentwood Home's Sleep Week sale. Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, its has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. All sizes are $100 off. After discount, the twin size costs $799, whereas the queen costs $1,099. View Deal

If you're looking for the best mattress, the Hybrid Latex Mattress won't disappoint. It's made from alternative, natural, and recycled materials. The medium feel mattress provides exceptional comfort and zoned support for a good night's rest. It's also one of the more affordable hybrid latex mattresses you can buy. All mattress purchases at Brentwood come with a 1-year home trial and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

Brentwood's current sale isn't just about mattresses. You can also save 20% on the brand's top-rated Crystal Cove Yoga Collection pillows via coupon code "YOGA20". Make sure to follow our bedding sales coverage for more discounts for your bedroom.